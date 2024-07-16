Target Brings the Heat with Summer Savings

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is in full swing, and many families are looking for ways to enjoy the season while staying within budget. Recently, Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge, teamed up with Target and D S Simon on a nationwide satellite media tour to share expert advice on how to make the most of the summer without breaking the bank.



Summer is such a wonderful time, but the costs can definitely start to add up with vacations, activities and friends and families gathering all summer long. To help consumers find savings at every turn, Target is offering the best deals across their assortment – from everyday essentials to summer entertaining.

Go-To Summer Meals:

Grilling is a quintessential part of summer! At Target, you can find everything you need to make your cookouts a hit – with must-have items starting at just $2.

The frozen All Natural Beef Patties, from Good & Gather™ are available for $12.49 for 12 patties. To add some flavor to your grilling, the Good & Gather™ Grilling Spices Multipack is perfect.

Target offers a great selection of sides and snacks. Sides are a breeze with Good & Gather™ Rotisserie Chicken Salad and the Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit, both under $5. Traditional Kettle Chips are just $2.

The Good & Gather™ Watermelon Lime and Cucumber Mint Sparkling Waters, both priced at $3.49 for an 8-pack, are refreshing options that pair perfectly with any grilled meal.

Summer Fun with Kids:

Summer is all about creating lasting memories with the kids and Target has you covered with a fantastic selection of outdoor activities, all for $20 or less!

This Watermelon Water Slide and Popsicle Pool Float from Sun Squad™ are both just $20 each and are so fun.

If you’re hosting families with little ones, you can set up play stations throughout the yard. For under $10, Target offers an assortment of bubbles and bubble wands, Sidewalk Chalk Paint Rollers – which are a fun new take on sidewalk chalk – as well as a 60-piece sidewalk chalk set.

The Ice Cream Golf Set from Sun Squad™ is also another big hit to add to fun outdoor adventures, for just $10 .

These affordable and fun items are perfect for keeping kids entertained and active all summer long.

Soak up even more savings this summer:

Target has even more ways to make shopping convenient for guests.

On top of Target’s everyday low prices, the retailer recently announced they were reducing prices on about 5,000 food, beverage and essential items so guests can make the most of their budgets as they stock up for all their other summer shopping needs.



Soak up summer at Target, in stores and on Target.com, or with their industry-leading same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup or unlimited same-day delivery with their paid membership, Target Circle 360.



With all these summer deals and options, you’ll be ready to hit the beach or the backyard in no time.

For more information on these summer deals, you can head over to Target.com or the Target app.

About Trae Bodge

Trae is an accomplished lifestyle journalist and TV commentator who has specialized in smart shopping, budget-friendly living, personal finance, family travel, and retail for more than a decade. She has appeared on TV over 1,000 times; including Today Show, GMA, NBC Nightly News, Inside Edition, and network affiliates nationwide.

She is a founding member of the Kiplinger Advisor Collective, named one of 5 Black Financial Influencers to Follow in 2024 by Nerdwallet, one of 10 Best Savvy Shopping Bloggers for 2024 by Cardrates, a Top Voice in Retail by LinkedIn, and a top personal finance expert by GoBankingRates and FlexJobs. Her writing and expert commentary have appeared in Forbes, Time, Marketwatch, MSN, USNews.com, Kiplinger, Yahoo, and numerous others.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72058f9a-4d23-4c1e-a7d9-6cdf28198cfc

