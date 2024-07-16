Blood Purification Equipment Market to Reach USD 31.80 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.9%: Comprehensive Analysis by Product, Procedure, Indication, End User, and Region

Blood Purification Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Procedure (Dialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Hemoperfusion, Others), By Indication (Sepsis, Renal Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Homecare Settings, Others), By Type (Dialysis, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Others (Plasma Exchange and Immunoadsorption)) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

New York, United States, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global blood purification equipment market size was valued at USD 20,308.18 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 31,801.91 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

Dialysis, filtration, adsorption, or any combination of these three processes are used to remove potentially harmful or pathogenic chemicals from the blood. Tubing is used to remove blood from a patient's body, clean the blood outside the body with the help of a machine, and then return the cleaned blood to the patient's circulatory system. The patient's blood is drawn through blood collection tubing, circulated through an external machine or device to clean it up of toxins, endotoxins, or other impurities, and then returned to the body. This process is known as blood purification.

Market Dynamics

Increased Technological Development in the Field of Blood Purification Drives the Global Market.

Clinical outcomes for patients could be improved by combining cutting-edge blood purification technology with emerging techniques. The majority of blood purifications have been done on an irregular basis and have traditionally been used as an artificial kidney or liver in the management of patients with multiple organ failures. In critically ill patient populations, continuous blood purification procedures, or 24 hours a day if necessary, are now possible due to advancements in medical engineering. Continuous hemodiafiltration is the best option for managing multiple organ failures with the fewest side effects.

Likewise, market participants in the sector emphasize producing equipment and consumables that address patients' particular disorders. For instance, patients with acute kidney failure are the primary target market for Jafron and NxStage's product portfolio. Thus, it is anticipated that the market will grow favorably during the analysis due to the growing technological innovations in blood purification devices and techniques.

Shifting Patients' Preferences for Home Hemodialysis (HDD) Creates Tremendous Opportunities.

Expanding home hemodialysis use is anticipated to create new business opportunities for those in the blood purification industry because blood purification equipment is essential to hemodialysis procedures. Home hemodialysis allows patients to self-treat kidney-related conditions (HHD). It is a better alternative to in-center hemodialysis because of its practical and patient-centered blood purification method (ICHD). It is anticipated that medical device companies will invest significantly in home dialysis education in the coming decade due to the increased use of HHD in many countries. For instance, the United States Renal Data System reports that from 2007 to 2017, the number of Americans using home dialysis increased by 93.0%. HHD was chosen by 4.0% of all ESRD patients in 2017, and it's possible to predict an increase in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-pacific region is the most significant shareholder of the global blood purification equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The blood purification markets in Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region are examined. Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for players in the blood purification equipment market due to its sizable population, various chronic and lifestyle diseases, and a rapidly rising prevalence of ESRD. Hemodialysis and blood purification procedures are becoming more common in developing countries like China and India, which is one of the main factors contributing to the market's expansion.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, generating USD 6,163.30 million during the forecast period. North America is studied in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The market for blood purification equipment is anticipated to proliferate due to the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure , increasing patient and healthcare professional awareness of blood purification techniques, and an increase in kidney disorders (primarily ESRD and CKD) and sepsis. Increased blood purification treatment costs are likely to impede market growth.

Three countries the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe make up the analysis of Europe. Europe is the third-largest global market contributor due to an expanding patient population (including those with sepsis, ESRD, CKD, and liver failures), high patient disposable income, and stable healthcare infrastructure. Due to the region's expanding patient population with a range of disorders that may necessitate blood purification and an increase in European government initiatives, there will likely be greater demand for blood purification equipment.

Key Highlights

The global blood purification equipment market size is expected to reach USD 31,801.91 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

By product type, the global blood purification equipment market is segmented into portable and stationary. The portable segment contributed the most to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the blood purification equipment market is segmented into sepsis and renal disease segments. The renal diseases segment contributed the most to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global blood purification market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and dialysis centers. The segment of dialysis centers owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific region is the most significant shareholder of the global blood purification equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Infomed SA Braun Melsungen AG Baxter International Inc. Nikkiso Co.Ltd Jafron Biomedical Co.Ltd. SWS Hemodialysis Co.,ltd Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Kaneka Corporation ExThera Medical Corporation Baihe Medical ExThera Medical Corporation Cytosorbents Corporation Marker Therapeutics AG Medica S.p.A. Dialife SA

Recent Developments

March 2022 , B. Braun decided to sell its hospital and provider services operations in Colombia.

, B. Braun decided to sell its hospital and provider services operations in Colombia. August 2022, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group won multiple hydrogen fueling station contracts in California and Korea.

Market Segmentation

By Product Portable Stationary By Procedure Dialysis Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Hemoperfusion Others By Indication Sepsis Renal Diseases Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Dialysis Centers Homecare Settings Others By Type Dialysis CRRT Hemoperfusion Others (Plasma Exchange and Immunoadsorption) By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

