CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Berger Montague Advises Toyota (NYSE: TM) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Lawsuit by August 23, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Toyota Motor Corp. (“Toyota” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TM) Investors. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Toyota on behalf of purchasers of Toyota securities between June 23, 2022 and June 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Important deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Toyota securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 23, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Toyota is a Japanese car manufacturer.

On June 3, 2024, the New York Times published an article entitled “Toyota and Other Japanese Carmakers Say They Mishandled Safety Tests.” This article stated that “Toyota [. . .] and other top Japanese automakers said on Monday that internal investigations found they had mishandled vehicle testing on dozens of models over the past decade.” Further, “Toyota said it had failed to gather proper data when doing pedestrian and occupant safety tests for three models, including its popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle.”

On this news, Toyota’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) fell $5.34 per ADS, or 2.45%, to close at $212.17 per ADS on June 3, 2024.

