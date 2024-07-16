Malbek Announces Inaugural In-Person User Conference, Envision 2024 Featuring Packed Agenda and Star Keynote, Kenny Aronoff

Maximizing CLM with a multi-track agenda designed for incredible learning, product innovations, and a growing community in the heart of Nashville

Nasvhille, TN, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is thrilled to announce its annual user conference, Malbek Envision, to be held October 9-11, 2024, at The Westin Downtown Nashville. This marks the company's first in-person user conference, continuing the success of their virtual user conferences.

CLM leaders and practitioners from visionary enterprise brands will gather to gain valuable insights and expand their skills across CLM solution areas through inspirational case studies. The Envision agenda includes tailored tracks to resonate with every attendee:

Admin Rockstars: Tailored for administrators, this track will provide in-depth sessions and masterclasses to enhance expertise in the Malbek platform, helping you streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

Tailored for administrators, this track will provide in-depth sessions and masterclasses to enhance expertise in the Malbek platform, helping you streamline operations and maximize efficiency. User Jams: Dive into advanced time-saving techniques and efficiencies, empowering you to deepen your knowledge and drive greater productivity within your organization.

Dive into advanced time-saving techniques and efficiencies, empowering you to deepen your knowledge and drive greater productivity within your organization. Mix Tape: Designed for new and potential customers, as well as general users, these sessions will offer practical tips, hands-on workshops, and strategies to accelerate your Malbek journey and optimize your contracting processes.

"Envision 2024 marks a pivotal moment for the Malbek community and is set to be our most dynamic and engaging conference yet,” said Ed Breault, Chief Marketing Officer at Malbek. “As our community continues to grow, we are excited to bring everyone together in Nashville to share knowledge, foster connections, and explore the future of CLM in an inspiring, in-person setting."

The Envision conference will also offer attendees a unique Solutions Lounge opportunity to experience capability demos, explore use cases, and meet 1:1 with various Malbek thought leaders, executives, Customer Success, and Product team members. This will be the heart of the event giving attendees a unique opportunity to receive in-person tailored guidance, craft workflows with an expert in-person, or even fine-tune templates that align seamlessly with your unique CLM requirements.

Malbek has secured Kenny Aronoff, one of the world’s most influential and in-demand drummers and speakers, to provide a keynote at Envision 2024. Known for his powerful and versatile sound, Kenny has played with music legends including Elton John, Bob Dylan, Celine Dion, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, and The Smashing Pumpkins. Rolling Stone Magazine named him one of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” and Modern Drummer Magazine recognized him as the #1 Pop, Rock, and Studio Drummer. His extraordinary career spans over four decades, during which he has contributed to more than 60 Grammy-nominated or awarded recordings and over 1,300 RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum, or Diamond records.

"I’m thrilled to be headlining Malbek Envision in Nashville,” said Kenny Arnoff. “This is such an incredible opportunity to share my journey and lessons learned in the past four decades. Get ready to rock your CLM — achieving success, teamwork, and leadership!”

Kenny's keynote will draw from his extensive experience in the music industry, sharing insights and inspiring attendees with his engaging and energetic message, demonstrating how to achieve success and maintain excellence.

For more information and to register, visit envision.malbek.io/.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

Lizzy Painter Malbek press@malbek.io