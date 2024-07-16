York University’s Digital Technologies program, Canada’s first fully work-integrated degree, completes first year with 100 per cent student contract renewals and new IBM partnership

Toronto, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Lassonde School of Engineering proudly announces the early success of its Digital Technologies BASc program, Canada’s first fully work-integrated degree, as detailed in the newly released, ‘Breaking Ground on Fully Work-Integrated Degree Programs: Early Findings Revealed Impact Summary 2024.’

Recognizing the program’s strong first-year performance and its potential to develop talent for high-value jobs, IBM Canada has joined as a new partner. The company’s extensive experience in hybrid cloud, AI, and enterprise solutions will provide students with opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies and gain hands-on experience through mentorship programs, exclusive training sessions, and collaborative projects. IBM's commitment to fostering opportunity and growth in the tech sector aligns with Lassonde’s goals, bridging the gap between education and employment to create a diverse and inclusive digital workforce.

Launched in September 2023, this innovative program, which combines academic coursework with full-time, paid employment, has seen all employers choose to retain their students for a second year. Employers report high satisfaction and increased productivity, citing the benefits of continuous student involvement compared to traditional short-term student placements. Achieving a 100 per cent student contract renewal rate in its inaugural year demonstrates the value of this fully work-integrated degree model in supporting an organization’s talent pipeline.

Supported by organizations such as Alstom, BMO, Dayforce, Quanser, and Shopify, the program addresses the digital skills gap in Canada’s tech industry, preparing students for the global economy. By reducing financial barriers, the program has increased degree access for non-traditional and underrepresented learners, including recent high school grads, professionals and transfer students. Notably, more than 40 per cent of the first cohort are women, compared to the 16 per cent typically seen in traditional computer science programs.

With a rigorous curriculum designed by experienced faculty and a focus on immediate practical application, students in the program spend approximately 80 per cent of their time gaining hands-on experience in the workplace. The other 20 per cent is dedicated to academic studies, including half-a-day of independent study once a week and six five-day block periods per year at York University’s new Markham Campus. This approach ensures learners not only develop technical skills but also the professional competencies needed for success.

Employers receive $5-7K in funding per term through the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP), and students earn an average of $23 per hour.

Quotes

“The commitment from all participating employers to extend their students’ contracts for a second year underscores the immense benefits of our fully work-integrated degree model. This ensures ongoing engagement and value for everyone involved. We are thrilled to welcome IBM to the program. Their involvement will bring additional expertise and resources, enriching the learning experience for our students and fostering a highly skilled and diverse tech workforce.” – Jane Goodyer, Dean, Lassonde School of Engineering, York University

“Our student is exceeding our expectations. He has demonstrated a lot of maturity, drive, interest and professionalism. In fact, I usually have to give him fewer instructions than the others in the group.” – Sajal Kumar Database Security Architect, BMO

“Being recognized as ‘Student of the Term’ reflects my enthusiasm for continuous learning and meaningful contribution in the complex field of cybersecurity.” – Eamon, Digital Technologies student and information security professional, BMO

“It has been a definite win for the organization in productivity and work capacity.” – Brad Nordin Vice President Intelligence, Dayforce

“Having an active student who regularly engages with other students and professors gives our team an edge on new tools and practices that are being used.” – Abbey Desjarlais Manager, Business Intelligence & Efficiencies, Quanser

“Our student has been consistently growing in her understanding of our problem and product space while developing her ability to perform and ship impactful code with greater complexity.” – Hamish Robertson Development Manager, Shopify

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for success. York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York’s campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

About Lassonde School of Engineering:

With a focus on Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and related fields, the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University addresses critical skill shortfalls in the ICT sector, ranking in the Top 200 for Computer Science globally (Times Higher Education, 2023). Located in the heart of the multicultural Greater Toronto Area, Lassonde is home to engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, representing a diverse community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and partners. With 11 undergraduate programs, seven graduate programs, and a host of certificates and accessible study options, Lassonde is shaping the next generation of creators who will tackle the world’s biggest challenges and devise creative solutions through interdisciplinary learning opportunities. Lassonde’s creators think in big systems rather than small silos, design with people in mind, and embrace ambiguity. The school's innovative programs aim to prepare the next generation to exceed the demands of the global digital economy.

Employer Contact:

As Lassonde continues to expand this model nationwide, it invites industry partners to join in driving innovation and creating a more inclusive, skilled workforce. For more information on the Digital Technologies program and to learn about the hiring process, contact:

Marily Molina

Business Development Manager

Lassonde School of Engineering

York University

marily.molina@lassonde.yorku.ca

Emina Gamulin York University 437-217-6362 egamulin@yorku.ca