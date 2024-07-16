Level Up Your Game: JLab Unleashes the Nightfall Wireless Gaming Headset

Dominate Every Game with 70+ Hours of Playtime, Superior Sound, and Seamless Connectivity

San Diego, CA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARLSBAD, Calif. (July 16, 2024) — JLab, a leader in personal technology, raises the bar for affordable gaming audio with the introduction of the Nightfall Wireless Gaming Headset. Designed for marathon gaming sessions and the ultimate victory, the Nightfall Wireless Headset boasts an impressive 70+ hours of total playtime, ensuring gamers can conquer every challenge without interruption.

For ultimate comfort, the Nightfall Wireless Gaming Headset features a super-wide, adjustable headband with Cloud Foam ear cushions, keeping users' fatigue-free during long gaming sessions. Plus, the versatile hard switch lets gamers seamlessly switch between the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth connection for ultimate convenience. Compatible with PC, PlayStation®, and the Nintendo® Switch, the Nightfall Wireless Headset caters to a wide range of players. This second-generation headset is now available at jlab.com for $59.99.

“Gamers deserve an immersive and comfortable audio experience that won't break the bank,” says Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. “The Nightfall Wireless Headset delivers on this promise, offering powerful 50mm drivers for booming sound, a versatile hard switch for seamless connections, and on-ear volume controls for quick adjustments. With an all-day design featuring Cloud Foam ear cushions and adjustable headband for maximum comfort, the Nightfall Wireless Headset provides the ultimate edge for gamers. It’s the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and value.”

Unleash the Power of Sound

The Nightfall Wireless Headset features 50mm drivers that produce thunderous sound and stunning clarity, letting players hear every in-game detail. Enhance the audio experience further with JLab’s EQ3 Gaming, Music, and Custom modes. Spatial Audio compatibility is also included for the ultimate in immersive in-game sound. Whether it's the roar of the crowd celebrating a touchdown, the footsteps of the enemy, or a teammate's strategic callout, the Nightfall Wireless Headset transports users into the action.

Effortless Connection and Crystal-Clear Communication

JLab’s newest gaming headset prioritizes convenience with a versatile hard switch, allowing users to seamlessly switch between the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth connection. A USB-A adapter is also included with the headphones. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of setups, from PCs to PlayStations. Plus, on-ear volume controls allow for quick audio adjustments without interrupting gameplay.

Communication is key when it comes to gaming and the Nightfall Wireless Headset doesn't compromise. It features a near-field directional rotating boom mic with Quick Mute functionality, allowing users to strategically communicate within games and mute the microphone when needed. The flip-up mic design ensures that the mic is out of the way when not in use. JLab mic technology guarantees clear and lag-free voice chat for seamless teamwork when milliseconds matter.

Personalization and Comfort Built to Last

The Nightfall Wireless Headset is crafted for long gaming sessions. Featuring a super-wide, adjustable headband with stretchable fabric and Cloud Foam ear cushions, it provides all-day comfort that minimizes fatigue. The reversible strap even allows for two color choices, adding a touch of personalization.

Unleash Your Potential with The Lab App

Take gameplay to the next level with The Lab, an all-new Work + Gaming desktop app. This companion app allows users to customize buttons, manage the overall volume output for safe hearing, adjust mic input EQ, gain, and mic monitoring. The headset will also record and playback the users voice for adjustment confirmation. In addition, the app will allow users to customize their audio experience further with a 10-band slider to dial in the custom EQ, as well as, switching between EQ3 modes, optimizing the in-game soundscape. The new App will be available in August, 2024.

Experience the Thrill of College Football

EA Sports College Football 25 is returning, marking the end of a long hiatus for college football gaming enthusiasts since NCAA Football 2014. JLab has teamed up with over 15 college football players from around the country who will be suited up for the game and sporting the new JLab Nightfall Wireless Headset. The immersive audio and clear communication of the headset will put the players at the heart of the action, allowing them to strategize with their team and experience the thrill of every play.

The excitement builds as the launch of EA Sports College Football 25 approaches, featuring a massive roster of all 135 FBS schools. JLab is proud to partner with several powerhouse programs, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Oklahoma Sooners, San Diego State Aztecs, TCU Horned Frogs, UCLA Bruins, and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Pricing and Availability

The Nightfall Wireless Gaming Headset is currently available for $59.99 at jlab.com.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

