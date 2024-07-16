NEW LITERARY SELECTIONS PROMPT INTROSPECTION ON SOCIAL ISSUES AND INTRAPERSONAL ADVERSITIES
The Maple Staple collection furthers readers’ literary experience with its enthralling collection of five works that promise memorable and distinctive takeawaysTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five storytellers open the gateways to the realm of imagination, delving deep into themes that artfully reflect the multi-faceted subtleties of life. With their adept hand at weaving poignant tales and richly crafted characters, they set off to engross readers and inspire deep reflection on issues of social justice, environmental activism, personal growth, and finding strength in the face of inner struggles.
In her revolutionary piece "A Lesson Before Teaching: Phenomenology, Literary Reading and Disenfranchised Adolescents," renowned scholar and educator M. Alayne Sullivan explores the transforming potential of literature. This captivating work provides an intimate portrayal of the literary interactions between a group of 77, 18-year-old individuals and Ernest J. Gaines' renowned novel, "A Lesson Before Dying."
Drawing from Sullivan's extensive teaching experience, the book delves into the fascinating interplay between students and text within a student-centered learning environment. Through the character of Jefferson in Gaines' novel, students delve into themes of dignity, injustice, and redemption, prompting them to contemplate their own identities and experiences. With the use of arts and media-based projects, the participants expressed their thematic interpretations of the novel, which resulted in spirited classroom discussions filmed over two summers. Through "A Lesson Before Teaching: Phenomenology, Literary Reading and Disenfranchised Adolescents,” M. Alayne Sullivan delivers a powerful reminder of the relevance of student-driven learning and the capacity of literature to ignite insightful discussions on social justice and personal identity.
An enchanting journey through the historic city of Venice, Italy awaits in author Lovelle Ruggiero’s debut novel, "Franceska and the Venice Lagoon: A Story About Discovery." Taking place in one of the world's most celebrated cities, this engrossing tale centers on the exploits of a young American girl named Franceska as she travels through the magical canals and sets out to discover the truth.
Throughout the ages, Venice has charmed visitors with its enduring allure and fascinating past. Franceska is irresistibly pulled into the vibrant core of this enchanting city, where she becomes caught up in a clash between the indigenous fishers and passionate environmentalists. As she looks into the secrets of the Venice Lagoon, she uncovers a complex network of unlawful fishing methods and environmental harm that pose a risk to the fragile ecosystem and the well-being of the public. A first installment in The Franceska Chronicles series, Lovelle Ruggiero’s "Franceska and the Venice Lagoon: A Story About Discovery" ferries readers on an excursion of environmental activism, sustainability, and the incredible impact that individuals can have on creating change.
Unveiling a gripping tale of love, loss, and redemption, Gerald Nardella introduces his heart-wrenching novel, "Playing Hurt." Immersed in the world of high school football and young romance, this captivating tale chronicles Brian's turbulent path as he faces the obstacles of injury, deceit, and emotional turmoil.
The story kicks off with Brian, a high school football player, approaching the last game of his career. When he suffers an injury during a game, he must face not only the physical agony but also concerns about what lies ahead and his affection for Deanie, a stunning cheerleader. With Deanie's former boyfriend Bill's return, the narrative takes a turn that will impact their lives forever. Brian is preoccupied with parties and mischief, while Deanie falls victim to Bill's coercive tactics. Despite the trauma she endures, Deanie keeps silent from Brian. Brian's world is destroyed when Deanie announces her pregnancy, and he wonders if Bill is the father. Brian meets Bill to get closure, but the fight leaves both men injured and Deanie forever changed. Gerald Nardella's compelling storytelling in "Playing Hurt" evokes the resonating themes of forgiveness and the bravery required to confront one's past and embrace the future.
Author Amanda S. Holiday presents a gripping narrative packed with suspense and curiosity in her newest book, "One For An Old Friend." Immersed in the world of investigative journalism and private investigation, this captivating story chronicles the unwavering determination of Michelle Stevens, a detective forced into retirement due to medical conditions. She fearlessly delves into the sinister depths of human trafficking.
At the heart of the story lies Mickie, a relentless investigator on a mission to uncover the truth behind a potential group of criminals involved in the disappearance of college coeds and streetwalkers. As she explores the case further, she encounters a private investigator who has discovered twelve similar cases and suspects there may be even more in nearby counties. But then tragedy hits when the PI is killed, leaving behind important notes that Mickie needs to figure out. Amanda S. Holiday's "One For An Old Friend" masterfully combines suspense, intrigue, and gritty realism to showcase the unwavering strength of determination and resilience in the face of crime and investigation.
Elevating this literary sojourn on its last lap, Dan Armstrong opens an enchanting adventure of self-realization and spiritual illumination with his newest creation, "The Chronicles of Elwic: The Temple of Wisdom and Truth." Set in a medieval world filled with enchantment and age-old knowledge, this engrossing tale follows Elwic of Havenbrook on his life's journey as he sets out to unlock the secrets of the fabled Temple of Wisdom and Truth.
Guided by the enigmatic Magister, Elwic delves into the depths of ancient knowledge, embarking on a journey through the realms of time to uncover profound insights that hold relevance in the modern era. As the audience journeys alongside Elwiv, they are transported into a realm of rich imagery and artful prose, examining matters of faith, morals, and belief. Through "The Chronicles of Elwic: The Temple of Wisdom and Truth," Dan Armstrong encourages readers to delve into their journeys and make choices that align with their true calling and inner fire. He inspires individuals to embark on a personal journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.
Indulge in the spellbinding worlds of ingenuity and wit, where limitless wisdom and distinct emotions take flight to ignite contemplation and transformation. Positioned at the front and center of The Maple Staple’s Spotlight Shelf and Digital Bookstore, this quintet collection is a must-read for readers of every generation. Discover more of this extensive selection, available on Amazon and other leading bookstores around the world, to find all of its editions.
