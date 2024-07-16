Sheila Thorne of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group Tackles Cultural Deficit with Expertise and Dedication

Since 2003, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group has been changing the healthcare narrative for People of Color, striving for inclusivity, informed diagnoses, and culturally competent treatments.

New York, New York, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a clear vision and personal resources, Sheila Thorne founded the Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) in 2003. Dedicated to bridging the gaps in healthcare and combating racial disparities, she became a trusted voice in the industry, driven by an unwavering desire to provide equal opportunities, raise awareness, and bridge marginalized communities with global pharmaceutical companies







Sheila Thorne, Founder of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group

With over 25 years of experience in healthcare marketing, including roles as a senior executive for several of the world’s most influential healthcare marketing and communications companies, Sheila is equipped with the knowledge and skills that drive change from grassroots to grasstops. Throughout her experience, she noticed not only the global lack of adequate healthcare services for people of color but also the widely spread deficit of impactful sustainable campaigns that help communities take lives into their own hands.

Since her first years in healthcare marketing, Sheila has been motivated by the possibility of addressing the global healthcare challenges People of Color face. What statistics tell us is that black people’s life expectancy is nearly five years shorter compared to white people, with 72.8 and 77.5 years, respectively even among the middle class and insured. These challenges bleed into the lives of children and their mothers. With an over two times higher mortality rate for black infants compared to their white counterparts. These numbers paint a dire picture that has persisted and been ignored. Calling for immediate action and effective solutions.

With that mission in mind, Sheila created MHMG. She says, “My goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of race, age, or origin, can access quality healthcare. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for far too long. People of Color often die prematurely from preventable, manageable, and curable illnesses. It’s about time we change that.”

According to Sheila, some of the contributing factors include financial challenges, racial biases, and lack of health education. From impactful campaigns to changing the clinical trial landscape and offering insights about disease symptoms and results, MHMG is leading the much-needed systemic change.

As a seasoned healthcare marketing expert, Sheila recognizes the essential aspects of effective strategies. During her experience, she identified a striking void in the industry—most marketers lack a profound understanding of the deeply rooted challenges of Black, Latino, Asian, and other populations of color. Especially after working closely with the world’s most renowned pharma firms, this global deficit became more evident. She recalls, “I remember sitting in meetings with these well-known, respected leaders and listening to their marketing strategies. The outreach approach, the messaging, the images, and the impact they wanted to leave clearly weren’t enough. There was a cultural deficit, and I knew I had to fix it.”

Among the most prominent issues within the healthcare space, Sheila highlights the apparent racial differences between PoC and white patients for type 2 diabetes. According to recent data, Black African, African Caribbean, and South Asian communities are at the highest risk of developing type 2 diabetes from the age of 25. This is significantly younger than the white population, for which the risk increases after 40. Racial challenges, access to healthcare, and financial barriers propel the issue, lowering the probability of treatment.

Similarly to type 2 diabetes, Black people are more likely to develop hypertension at an earlier age, with the average systolic blood pressure being 2.9 mmHg and 1.6 mmHg higher for Black boys and girls compared with white children.

A twelve-city campaign dedicated to educating African Americans on the dangers of untreated hypertension, offering culturally competent advice and tangible community-based solutions. This marked the beginning of her profound impact in that sphere, reinforcing her motivation and mission.

What started as a one-person operation in 2003 turned into a powerful movement driven by Sheila Thorne’s unyielding commitment to fostering an equitable healthcare system. “After leaving my previous job as an educator, MHMG started as me in an a shared office space. Thankfully, the connections I made over the years helped me create the company that MHMG is now—a dedicated team of passionate People of Color who won’t stop until racial disparities disappear,” she adds.

Looking into the future, Sheila hopes to see her vision come to reality in other countries, fueling the global healthcare revolution. As one of the most influential upcoming projects, Sheila highlights her commitment to diversifying clinical trials, allowing industry specialists to gain accurate insights into racial health challenges, which would ultimately increase patients’ chances for better health outcomes.

“Even without millions of dollars and with only a few employees, you can still make a tangible change. MHMG is the perfect example of that. The only resources we needed were expertise, data, and sheer passion,” Sheila shares. “This is the most exciting time in healthcare—we see more patient protection and affordable healthcare initiatives, and tackling racial disparities must. This is more than a healthcare revolution; it’s a cultural movement needed worldwide.”

Media Contact

Name: Raphael Judkins

Email: rjudkinsmhmg@outlook.com