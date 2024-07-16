Botdoc and KPA Announce Partnership on Complete Compliance Solution as Many Auto Dealers are Still Feeling the Pain of Recent Cyber Threats

Combined Solution Provides a Secure Way for Automotive Retailers to Transport Confidential Information with End-To-End Encryption

MONUMENT, Colo., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botdoc, a pioneer in end-to-end encrypted communication, announced today it has partnered with KPA, a leader in compliance software and solutions, to provide auto dealerships with an affordable, seamless and FTC-compliant solution to manage their consumer data. Together this partnership will ensure a complete compliance solution for dealerships working through the recent interruption of digital documentation operations during vehicle transactions cyber-attacks.



“The recent cyber attacks forcing thousands of auto retailers to disrupt their back-office operations is more than just a headache,” said Botdoc CEO, Karl Falk. “This event is a stark reminder of not only the significant dangers associated with cyber risk, but also one that illustrates how dealerships often have vulnerabilities in their businesses continuity plans aside from potential fines and cyber risks. ”Through the partnership with KPA, Botdoc provides a secure way for automotive dealerships to transport confidential information with end-to-end encryption through two versions of its product: Botdoc Lite and Botdoc Connect. These solutions provide automotive dealerships with an easy, secure and efficient way to exchange information to ensure compliance and create operational productivity.

With Botdoc Lite, employees at a dealership can send and collect customer documents securely without passwords or logins through a secure link that can be used in email signature blocks, text shortcuts and even through social media.

Botdoc Connect provides additional functionality over Botdoc Lite, that auto populates customer information straight into the CRM without having to enter data manually. Additionally, customer documents (drivers’ license, insurance, stips, etc.) are automatically appended to the customer’s profile in the CRM securely, eliminating additional steps and friction for the dealership employees.

“KPA is dedicated to workplace and workforce compliance, including safeguarding customer and employee information, which is why we’ve partnered with Botdoc to offer a secure information exchange to our automotive clients,” said Chris Fanning, President and CEO of KPA. “Auto dealers can mitigate cyber threats, drive efficiency, foster trust, and ultimately achieve long-term success in an increasingly competitive market by investing in compliance software, like KPA’s Vera Suite, and secure document management tools from Botdoc."

Serving over 15,000 auto dealers across the nation, KPA has a longstanding mission and dedication to keeping dealerships safe and compliant. With Vera Suite software and consulting services, KPA provides the automotive community with complete compliance that covers the front and back of the dealership, ensuring Environmental, Health, and Safety as well as Human Resources, and Advertising, Sales, and Finance compliance. Working with Botdoc extends KPA’s comprehensive offering to include secure data exchange between customers and dealers.

This combined solution is immediately available to any dealership affected by the recent cyber disruption, and they will be eligible for three months free of Botdoc Lite. For more information, please visit https://botdocauto.com/botdoclitekpa/.

About KPA

KPA helps dealerships improve safety and stay compliant. Trusted by 15,000+ clients, including 8 of the top 10 automobile dealership groups, KPA offers a unique combination of expert Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), HR, and Advertising, Sales, and Finance consulting, software, and training. KPA enables dealers to comply with state and federal regulations and proactively manage programs to reduce costs, minimize risk and increase productivity.

About Botdoc

Botdoc is the global leader in Secure Digital Transportation (SDT) Technologies. Powered by patented technologies, Botdoc allows organizations to employ a secure and encrypted channel with consumers to exchange documents, signatures, payments and other capabilities without the traditional challenges of passwords, apps, logins or plugins. The NOW™ product can be implemented immediately, and institutions of any size can be up and running in less than 15 minutes. The Botdoc API can be built into existing platforms to transport documents and data in and out of that system without anyone ever having to log in to the system the API is built into. Botdoc is currently built into numerous software platforms, some of which are Salesforce and EPIC. For more information, visit www.botdoc.io.

Media Contact: John Richard 954-592-1201