Global Electronic Skin Market Estimated to hit $20.94 billion by 2031 Globally, Growing at a CAGR of 14.4%, says Coherent Market Insights

The Global Electronic Skin Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Resonetics (Hudson Medical Innovations), Abbott, Medtronic, MC10, Tapecon, Inc., GENTAG, Inc., General Electric Company, VivaLNK, Inc., Epicore Biosystems, Amorepacific Cosmetics (USA), Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Fuelium

Burlingame, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electronic Skin Market size is estimated to be USD 7.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.94 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. Rising demand for wearable technologies across various industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics and automotive. Wearable devices integrated with electronic skin sensors can monitor vital health parameters, provide haptic feedback and detect external stimuli. With the increasing popularity of smartwatches, fitness trackers and virtual/augmented reality headsets, the need for flexible, conformable and breathable sensors has surged tremendously.



Market Dynamics:

The global electronic skin market is driven by the increasing demand for electronic skin from healthcare sector. Electronic skin helps in close monitoring of patients health and enables rapid diagnosis. It is also useful for monitoring physiological signals such as heart rate, body temperature, strain and pressure. These advantages are increasing application of electronic skin in healthcare sector. Additionally, advancements in material sciences has led to development of flexible and stretchable electronic skin that can mimic human skin properties. This has further increased adoption of electronic skin among end users.

Market Trends:

Electronic skin finds major application in developing interfaces between human skin and machines. It helps in receiving tactile feedbacks and gestures to operate machines and electronics. This is increasing demand for development of electronic skin suitable for human-machine interfacing.

Global Electronic Skin Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $7.14 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $20.94 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Component, By Material, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Advances in Materials Engineering



• Rising Application Potential in Healthcare



• Increasing demand for wearable devices Restraints & Challenges • High Development Cost



• Lack of Standardization

Prosthetics industry is adopting electronic skin as a skin overlay for prosthetic devices like hands, legs etc. Electronic skin helps prosthetic devices to sense environment and enable more human-like functioning. This rising demand from prosthetics is also boosting growth of electronic skin market.

Electronic skinsuits are expected to be the largest segment in product type because they provide full body coverage to monitor health vitals and accurately analyze body functions. Skinsuits have applications in biomedical monitoring, prosthetics, robotics and more. Continuous advancements are allowing skinsuits to better mimic true skin with advanced stretchable electronics and sensory capabilities.

Electronic skin finds major usage in wound care and healing applications as it can conformably adhere to wounds and monitor healing progress non-invasively. Smart bandages and dressings integrated with e-skin circuits and sensors track wound pH, temperature and pressure to detect infections early and optimize treatment. This helps reduce healing time and cost of care, preventing further infections and complications.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global electronic skin market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the increasing demand for wearable tech-enabled medical devices and remote patient monitoring solutions.

On the basis of product type, electronic skinsuits segment is expected to hold the dominant position, owing to its ability to provide full body coverage for various healthcare and biomedical applications.

On the basis of component, stretchable circuits segment is expected to hold the dominant position, owing to ongoing advancements in material science which is enabling the development of highly flexible and stretchable electronic components.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period, due to the rising investments by players in the region for R&D of innovative electronic skin technologies.

Some of the leading players operating in the global electronic skin market include MC10, Xenoma, VivaLNK, GENTAG, Inc., DIALOG Semiconductors, Bloomlife. These players are investing in developing advanced e-skin products and solutions for applications across various industries.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Amorepacific, created the world’s chip-free and wireless wearable electronic skin.

In May 2022, Graz University of Technology developed the “smart skin” very similar to human skin.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Electronic skinsuits

Electronic patches

By Component:

Stretchable Circuits

Stretchable Conductors

Electro-Active Polymers

Photovoltaics

By Material:

Nanowires

Graphene

Hydrogels

Elastomers

Others



By Application:

Drug and Cosmetic Delivery

Wound Care Healing

Temperature Sensing

Motion and position sensing

Heart Rhythm Monitoring

Diabetes Management

Virtual Reality Therapy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



