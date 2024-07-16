Dr. Reed Turpin Joins Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery

Will Treat Patients in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Fort Oglethorpe

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed Turpin, DDS, has joined the Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery is well-known throughout the region and in the OMS industry for clinical excellence, with locations in Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn., as well as Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.



Dr. Turpin provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) services and will be accepting new patients in all three locations, starting with the Chattanooga office on July 25. In addition, he will hold privileges at most major hospitals in the Chattanooga area.

“Dr. Turpin has a particular medical interest in dental implants, full mouth rehabilitation, corrective jaw surgery and maxillofacial trauma,” said Hal Jones, DDS, a surgeon with the Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery. “He is highly trained, highly skilled and compassionate. He will make an excellent addition to our team.”

A native of the Chattanooga area, Dr. Turpin grew up in Cleveland, Tenn., where he graduated from the McCallie School in 2012. Afterward, he attended The University of Tennessee Knoxville, graduating with the highest honors and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology. Following that, he graduated valedictorian from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Dentistry in Memphis, where he received the dean’s award for clinical excellence and the William F. Slagle Faculty Medal.

After dental school, he completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. During this time, he received extensive surgical training at the highest volume hospital in the state.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery,” said Dr. Turpin. “The practice has developed a well-earned reputation for excellence, and I am honored to continue that tradition. I look forward to working alongside them and continuing to learn from this outstanding group of oral and maxillofacial surgeons.”

A partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, The Center for Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery aims to provide every patient with the best possible patient experience. Patient safety is the practice’s number one priority, along with clinical expertise, integrity and attention-to-detail. The surgeons offer a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures, from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery and more. For more information, visit: https://www.chattanoogaoms.com/.

