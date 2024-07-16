Sanford Temperature Control Launches Scholarship to Support Skilled Trades in New Hampshire
Sanford Temperature Control is proud to announce the launch of the Bill Trombly Sr Career Launch Scholarship to support skilled trades in New Hampshire.MANCHESTER, NH, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Temperature Control is proud to announce the launch of the Bill Trombly Sr Career Launch Scholarship, a new initiative designed to foster the growth of skilled trades among young Americans in New Hampshire. This scholarship program is named in honor of Bill Trombly Sr, a renowned figure in the plumbing industry and a founding father of the New Hampshire plumbing licensing board, who was also the very first holder of the NH plumbing license. Bill’s son Bill Trombly Jr and his wife were both in attendance for the inaugural awarding of the scholarship.
The scholarship program kicks off by awarding two promising individuals, Mike Laurenza of Londonderry, NH, and Gabriel Gutierrez of Lyndeborough, NH, who have recently decided to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Both awardees have been part of the Sanford team for the past year and have demonstrated exceptional work ethic and commitment to their new professional paths.
Rich Jordan, CEO of Sanford Temperature Control, expressed his enthusiasm for the new scholarship program: "We are thrilled to launch the Bill Trombly Sr Career Launch Scholarship as a tribute to a man who was instrumental in shaping the plumbing industry in our state. By supporting young talents like Mike and Gabriel, we aim to continue Bill Sr’s legacy and strengthen the skilled workforce that is so vital to our community."
The scholarship will cover tuition, fees, and wages associated with trade school training and licensure, providing a substantial boost to young individuals eager to enter the trades. This initiative not only honors Bill Trombly Sr’s significant contributions but also aligns with Sanford's mission to "Give the Trades a Good Home."
Conor Kelley, Chief of Staff at Sanford, highlighted the importance of supporting career changes in the trades: "The paths that Mike and Gabriel are on show the dynamic nature of career development and the promising opportunities within the trades. We believe that by investing in the education and training of young workers, we are investing in the future of our industry and our community."
The selection of Mike Laurenza and Gabriel Gutierrez as the first recipients of the Bill Trombly Sr Career Launch Scholarship is a testament to their dedication and potential. Both have shown a deep commitment to mastering their crafts and have already made significant contributions to the Sanford team.
For more information about the Bill Trombly Sr Career Launch Scholarship and other initiatives by Sanford Temperature Control, please visit choosesanford.com or call 603-672-1643.
About Sanford Temperature Control Sanford Temperature Control is a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services in Manchester, New Hampshire. Committed to excellence and the professional development of its team, Sanford offers a supportive environment that values hard work, integrity, and a spirit of service. With over 2,000 5-star reviews on Google, Sanford continues to lead by example in the skilled trades industry.
