JOANN Announces Ann Aber as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & HR Officer

HUDSON, Ohio, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ann Aber to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer. Aber has been with the Company since 2019, when she joined as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. She was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021.

In her newly expanded position, Aber will oversee the Human Resources and Corporate Communications functions in addition to her existing responsibilities. She has been executive sponsor for JOANN’s Diversity & Inclusion initiatives since 2023 and sits on several boards committed to serving the Northeast Ohio community and various charitable causes.

“We are very happy to announce the promotion of Ann Aber to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & HR Officer,” said Michael Prendergast, Interim CEO. “Ann is a talented executive with a commitment to JOANN’s success. She has been an integral part of the team in helping to lead JOANN through many large initiatives over the past several years. Ann’s leadership style and energetic commitment to the business are invaluable assets to the entire team. In addition, Ann’s focus on JOANN’s more than 18,000 Team Members and community impact will be critical as the company continues toward the future.”

Aber holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Cleveland State University College of Law and has held a number of leadership positions in both in-house corporate legal departments and law firms including Eaton Corporation and Jones Day. She sits on the Board of the Kids Mental Health Foundation, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Retail Litigation Center and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and is active in the Northeast Ohio community. She was recently inducted into the Cleveland State University College of Law Hall of Fame, was named Alumni of the Year in 2022, and also received the ORT America Ohio Region 2024 Jurisprudence Award.

In addition to JOANN’s Human Resources and Legal and Compliance departments, Ann will also oversee the Risk Management, Corporate Communications, Charitable Giving, Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility functions.

For more on JOANN, please visit www.joann.com.

ABOUT JOANN
For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include 830 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

