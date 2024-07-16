TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PERFORATIONS

Vancouver, B.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, B.C. - Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this operational update for the SASB gas field well intervention program.



South Akcakoca-2 well was perforated over the intervals 2319.5-2323.5 (4.0 m), 2339.6-2341.3 (1.7m) and 2411.1-2412.8 (1.7m) for a total of 6.4 m (all measured depth “MD”). Well hole pressure (WHP) was 86 psi before perforation, the WHP increased to 1046 psi. The well flowed continuously from the morning of July 9th and by July 10th afternoon the flow rate was 0.70 MMcf/d with a WHP of 140 psi; July 12th flow rate was 1.2 MMcf/d with a WHP of 156 psi; July 14th flow rate was 1.88 MMcf/d with a WHP of 312 psi; last data point at 4:30 pm July 15th flow rate was 2.88 MMcf/d with a WHP of 318 psi.

South Akcakoca-2 well will be continued to be monitored until it reaches a stable rate. The production characteristics indicated that perforating the new zones blew the water out of the well, but also indicate that the reservoirs that were water blocked are cleaning up and producing gas.

Guluc-2 well was perforated over the intervals 3512-3514.5 (2.5 m), 3749.5-3751.3 (1.8 m), 3770.7-3772.4 (1.7m) and 3781.6-3783.3 (1.7m) for a total of 7.7 m (all MD). WHP was 650 psi and increased to 1243 psi before settling to 1098 psi. Guluc-2 will be flowed to clean the water and perforation debris out and be capable of gas production, however, it will than be shut in while South Akcakoca-2 well gas production stabilizes. The increase in the WHP during perforation indicates gas flowed into the borehole from the new perforated zones. Updated flow rates have yet to be established for this well due to the ongoing testing of SA-2.

The perforation operation is currently continuing ongoing on West Akcakoca-1 well after which it will perforate the remaining pay in Akcakoca-3.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“The fantastic response of South Akcakoca-2 once the water was lift off the perforations indicates that the reservoirs will produce the gas they contain once the water loading is removed. The wells are going to be perforated and monitored during clean up to evaluate the reservoirs response. The next phase of this project is to install the smaller production tubing (2 3/8”) to allow the wells to produce for a few years before water loading occurs again.

