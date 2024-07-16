TeleVox Practice Edition Honored in Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, was selected as a winner in the Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards®, a program recognizing the best digital health resources. TeleVox Practice Edition received a Merit award in the Web-Based Digital Health – Portal/Patient Education category.







TeleVox introduced Practice Edition to help physicians and their staff overcome common industry challenges, including inefficient scheduling processes, poor communication, low retention, and reputation management.

An advanced automated patient relationship management system developed through ongoing customer feedback, Practice Edition is easy to implement and supported by top-tier technical assistance. It simplifies scheduling workflows, reduces no-shows, and keeps the practice thriving with a consistently filled schedule. Using the latest in generative AI technology, Practice Edition elevates patient experiences and eases staff workload, ensuring the success of the practice.

“We know that communication is at the heart of every strong patient/physician relationship. When at its best, this relationship results in happier, healthier patients and more productive, successful practices. Practice Edition is the solution to staffing challenges, inefficient technology, scheduling burdens, and no-shows that’s able to meet patients where they are,” said Vik Krishnan, President at TeleVox. “We are honored that the Digital Health Awards recognized the value of this platform by selecting Practice Edition out of nearly 700 entries judged by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media.”

The Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information AwardsSM (healthawards.com), which annually recognizes the nation’s best consumer health information.

For more information about Practice Edition and how it can benefit your organization, please contact your dedicated TeleVox sales representative or learn more here.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/294ec05e-72e6-4a58-878e-cd8e69cb2e38