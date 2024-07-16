Normalyze DSPM, Powered by Snowflake, Enhances Access Controls and Data Security Posture Management

Availability of Normalyze DSPM for All Snowflake Customers via Snowflake Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), today announced the launch of its new Snowflake Native App, Normalyze DSPM, on the Snowflake Marketplace . This launch marks a significant step in the strategic partnership with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, designed to enhance organizations’ data access security.



Normalyze DSPM, Powered by Snowflake, helps address critical challenges that many organizations face in securing their data environments:

Overprivileged Access : Data teams are tasked with assigning appropriate access levels to users, often without precise knowledge of the data's sensitivity or value. Compounding the issue, the lack of solutions for classifying data in real-time streams often results in either delayed data availability or overly permissive access rights, both of which can compromise data security.

: Data teams are tasked with assigning appropriate access levels to users, often without precise knowledge of the data's sensitivity or value. Compounding the issue, the lack of solutions for classifying data in real-time streams often results in either delayed data availability or overly permissive access rights, both of which can compromise data security. Complexity of Data Classification : Correctly classifying data within Snowflake, particularly with complex data types like JSON blobs and LLM outputs, remains a challenge.

: Correctly classifying data within Snowflake, particularly with complex data types like JSON blobs and LLM outputs, remains a challenge. Rapid Data Growth : As data volumes and complexities continue to expand in Snowflake environments, maintaining visibility and control over this data can become challenging.

: As data volumes and complexities continue to expand in Snowflake environments, maintaining visibility and control over this data can become challenging. Continuous Compliance and Governance : Traditional security and compliance tools often fall short in meeting the dynamic requirements of modern cloud environments like Snowflake.

: Traditional security and compliance tools often fall short in meeting the dynamic requirements of modern cloud environments like Snowflake. Inadequate Risk Management Tools: Many existing security solutions lack the agility and depth required to effectively manage and secure data in complex cloud environments.

“By building Normalyze natively in Snowflake, they are accelerating innovation and collaboration in the AI Data Cloud, as well as the options available to customers,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “This integration marks a pivotal step in organizations’ ability to secure their environments without ever leaving Snowflake.”

By natively integrating with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Normalyze DSPM seamlessly secures data using Snowflake Horizon’s security and compliance capabilities. Snowflake customers can leverage advanced tools for automated data discovery and classification, precise access management via the Data Access Graph, and proactive risk monitoring to enhance their security measures across their Snowflake data landscape to support rigorous compliance protocols (e.g., ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI-DSS, FedRAMP, and the Snowflake CIS Benchmark ).

"Our work with Snowflake isn’t about adding another layer of security; it’s about transforming how you make the right data available to users as quickly as they need it, whether for GenAI or other business initiatives,” said Amer Deeba, CEO and cofounder of Normalyze. “By delivering precise, real-time data classification, we’re empowering Snowflake customers to maximize the utility of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud."

Get DSPM for Snowflake Today



The Normalyze DSPM Connector, Powered by Snowflake is available on the Snowflake Marketplace. Normalyze customers can access the Snowflake Native App to store and process Normalyze data directly in Snowflake. Learn more and get a custom demo today.

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface.

With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 11 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica and many others.



For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).