Revolutionizing Fragrance Shopping: iRomaScents® Introduces AI-Powered Scent Technology at CosmoProf 2024
Holding up to 135 fragrances in one system, iRomaScents shares its transformative retail tool at the Las Vegas trade show July 23-25LAS VEGAS, NV, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iRomaScents® is set to take the retail fragrance industry by storm with its groundbreaking AI-powered technology, revolutionizing the way shoppers select, sample, and purchase perfumes, colognes, and natural fragrances. This innovative state-of-the-art fragrance dispenser and data-driven device empowers consumers to find their perfect scent while enabling retailers to achieve impactful sales.
At the forefront of this transformation is the AI Wizard, an intuitive tool that revolutionizes the fragrance shopping experience. Through an engaging questioning process, the AI Wizard guides customers to an intuitive curated collection based on their preferences. By providing recommendations tailored to the customer’s specific criteria, the AI Wizard ensures an unsaturated olfactory experience, with sample spritzes at the end short process.
Attendees of this year’s CosmoProf, North America’s leading B2B beauty event will have the opportunity to experience the iRomaScents® transformative technology firsthand and meet with some of the brand’s exclusive partners.
“We are excited to showcase years of dedication and development at this exceptional industry event,” said iRomaScents® Co-Founder and CEO, Avner Gal. “We’ve worked hard to create a fragrance tool with precise technology that spritzes a particular scent when directed, increasing retail profitability and streamlining the customer shopping experience. We’re looking forward to sharing our revolutionary technology with everyone at the leading B2B beauty event this year.”
iRomaScents® is excited to partner with asd group srl, an Italian company specializing in all aspects of perfumery, renowned for their creativity in crafting personal fragrances and ambient scents. “What sets us apart is the originality, exceptional quality and reliability of our work. We are excited to engage with the North American market and beyond,” said Salvo Scarpaci, CEO and Founder of Essenzalimiti and Sikelia parfums.
Additionally, Two2Guys, the American vegan candle, body, and skin care company, will be displaying their luxurious, eco-friendly products. “To enhance our olfactory journey, we are thrilled to collaborate with iRomaScents®, whose innovative system simplifies the experience of selecting the perfect fragrance. By understanding our customers preferences, iRomaScents® helps us discover scents that resonate more with unique tastes and lifestyle, making every interaction with our products and clients truly personalized. Handcrafted with passion, our high-quality candles and home fragrances are made from 100% vegan, cruelty-free, natural, and sustainable ingredients. They are both indulgent and kind to the planet,” said Daniel Avalos, CEO & Founder.
How iRomaScents® is taking the beauty industry by storm
With data-driven fragrance marketing that tailors scent experiences to boost both sales and brand loyalty, iRomaScents® is redefining the success rate of fragrance retail. Designed to match the modern shopping experience, iRomaScents® creates a uniquely autonomous, on-demand testing experience based on customer preferences and characteristics, making it easier for customers to find their match.
Each iRomaScents® device has the capacity to hold 45 different fragrances, with the ability to simultaneously control up to three different devices at once, containing 135 fragrances at a single station. Providing valuable data collection and analysis, retailers and brands gain insight into consumer shopping habits and preferences, which can be used to optimize product placement, tailor promotions, and ultimately increase profitability.
Drop by Booth #12042 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas July 23 – 25 to be immersed in a private, scent-led moment of self-discovery.
Visit the booth, answer a few quick questions, and leave a business card to enter a raffle, for a chance to win a tablet.
To learn about iRomaScents, visit them online.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about iRomaScents and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here