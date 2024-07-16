Submit Release
BTCC Exchange Partners with CoinsDo to Elevate Cryptocurrency Security and Efficiency

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, a global cryptocurrency exchange focusing heavily on security, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CoinsDo, a leading non-custodial digital asset custody solution provider. This collaboration underscores BTCC's commitment to security and innovation, aiming to enhance the trading experience for its global user base.

Since its inception in 2011, BTCC Exchange has been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency trading industry, known for its secure trading environment and comprehensive range of services. Supporting over 300 major cryptocurrencies and offering up to 225x leverage on USDT perpetual futures, BTCC ensures top-tier liquidity and rapid order execution.

CoinsDo brings to the table its expertise in digital asset management, from secure storage to seamless transaction handling, through its MPC-powered platform. This partnership will enable BTCC to optimize its crypto-receiving processes and automate user withdrawals, further reinforcing BTCC's dedication to providing a secure and efficient trading platform.

“We are excited to partner with CoinsDo to elevate our cryptocurrency services. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise in digital asset management will enable us to provide our users with enhanced security and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry,” expressed Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC.

“We are delighted to collaborate with BTCC, one of the most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Our MPC-based wallet and network infrastructure will empower BTCC to offer innovative crypto solutions, ensuring their users enjoy the best possible digital asset experience,” said Weh Ming, BD Manager at CoinsDo.

With a vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone, this partnership marks a significant milestone in BTCC's mission to continually improve its services and uphold its promise of a secure trading exchange.

About BTCC

BTCC is a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange established in 2011 with zero security incidents. Committed to providing a secure, transparent, and efficient trading environment, BTCC continuously innovates to maintain its position at the forefront of the cryptocurrency market.

Website: https://www.btcc.com
X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange
Contact: press@btcc.com


