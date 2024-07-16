PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2024 Adopted son of Tagbilaran City Bong Go visits Malasakit Center, brings feeding program in support of indigent patients in Bohol In a bid to provide expanded support to the most vulnerable Filipinos in need of medical attention, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally visited the Malasakit Center in Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. A brainchild of the adopted son of Tagbilaran City Go, the Malasakit Centers program provides one-stop shops where all concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, are brought together under one roof to ensure medical assistance programs are within reach of poor and indigent Filipinos. Since the first Malasakit Center was established in 2018, there are now 165 centers that have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. "Hindi na kailangan pang magpalipat-lipat ng mga pasyente at kanilang pamilya sa iba't ibang tanggapan dahil nandito na po ang lahat ng serbisyo sa iisang lugar," said Go in his speech. "Ang Malasakit Center po ay isang simbolo ng ating malasakit at pagmamahal sa bawat Pilipino, kaya't gamitin po natin ito nang maayos at pahalagahan," he added. Moreover, the Malasakit Center not only provided the necessary medical support but also served as a transformative assistance and restored hope to Filipinos, like PLt. Milenda Basalo of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security - Bohol Panglao Airport, who benefitted from the Malasakit Center. "Na disgrasya ko while on duty last February. Unya after three days, i discharge na unta ko pero pag process sa billing, na ingnan ko nga pwede ko maka avail sa Malasakit Center," Plt. Basalo explained how she learned about the Malasakit Center. (I had an accident while on duty last February. After three days, when we were processing the billing, I was informed that I could avail the Malasakit Center's assistance.) "Salamat kaayo sa Malasakit Center, ug Senator Bong Go. It really helped, labi na sa mga pasyente nga nangailangan, sama nako," expressed her deep gratitude. (Thank you so much to the Malasakit Center and Senator Bong Go. It (Malasakit Center) helped those patients who are in need like me.) In Bohol, a Malasakit Center is also located in Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay. Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, in coordination with Medical Center Chief Dra. Macuno Kismet, Malasakit Center Head Estrelita Orevillo, among others, remains dedicated to expanding the feeding program to more hospitals and Malasakit Centers nationwide as Go's Malasakit Team conducted a feeding program to alleviate hunger and provide nutritional support to indigent patients and their families, as well as the hospital staff. Go's feeding program specifically targets indigent patients who are often unable to afford regular meals due to the high costs associated with medical treatments. "Our goal is to help ensure that no Filipino goes hungry, especially those who are already facing significant health challenges," said Go. "By providing meals, we can help them recover faster and relieve some of the financial burdens on their families," he added. Additionally, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed Barangay Health Worker packs to a total of 31 Malasakit Centers staff in GCGMMC. Senator Go has also successfully pushed various projects in Tagbilaran City as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. He supported the construction and completion of the Multi-purpose building in Barangay Cogon and the completion of the city's sports center. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service. "Sa mga pasyente, huwag po kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa. Patuloy nating haharapin ang mga pagsubok na ito ng magkakasama. Kasama ninyo kami na nagmamalasakit sa inyong kalagayan. Magtulungan tayo, at sa tulong ng Diyos, malalampasan natin ang mga pagsubok na ito," he ended. On the same day, Go aided more impoverished residents in the city in collaboration with the local government led by Mayor Jane Yap.