PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Tolentino extends aid to family of missing fisher in WPS hit-and-run; says foreign ship responsible being tracked down, charges to be filed SUBIC, ZAMBALES - True to his word, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino personally visited and extended aid to the family of Jose Mondoniedo - the fisherman who remains missing after figuring in a 'hit-and-run' incident involving a foreign cargo vessel in the waters off Subic, West Philippine Sea, last July 3. Tolentino spoke with Jose's wife Delia, 43, and their children: Kayla Marie, 21, Kyle Ryan, 17, and Kylyn Maine, 8 at the Mondoniedos' ancestral home in Barangay Cawag. The senator handed cash assistance for the education of the couple's three children, and committed to find a scholarship program for them. He also gave a laptop and printer to Kayla Marie, an education major at Kolehiyo ng Subic. Jose's older brother Robert, 47, recounted the July 3 incident before Tolentino and Subic Mayor Jon Khonghun. Robert also received cash assistance from the senator. Robert affirmed his earlier account that it was a cargo vessel with Chinese character markings and the words, 'Yang Fu,' which smashed against their fishing boat that was then tied to a payao, and while he and Jose were having lunch at around 12:30 noon of July 3. Robert also said that he saw his younger brother being swept under the cargo ship. He added that Jose's body emerged from the water minutes later off the ship's propeller, unconscious and facing down. Tolentino shared with the Mondoniedos that the Philippine Coast Guard is already looking into two ships of interest that are currently docked in Indonesia. Asked by reporters for updates about the actions of the government, Tolentino said that he has already coordinated with the Department of Justice in order to gather facts and file appropriate charges against the ship that would be found responsible. "Nagbigay tayo ng scholarship sa tatlong magkakapatid, yun isang bata humiling ng bagong laptop at printer, inabot na natin, yung kapatid na nabuhay, si Roberto Mondonedo, ay pinadalhan na natin through Gcash," Tolentino said. "Pero ang pinakamahalaga ngayon, ay malaman kung ano na ang kalagayan ni Jose. Kausap ko si Admiral Ronnie Gavan kagabi, at patuloy pa ang kanilang paghahanap... tuloy lang ang imbestigasyon nila at rescue," he stressed. After his meeting with the Mondoniedos, Tolentino went to the neighboring town of San Marcelino where he visited the wake of Councilor Aleysander 'Ly' Aquino. It was Aquino who first reported to the senator about the hit-and-run incident and the missing fisherman. Aquino, according to his family, succumbed from a heart attack last July 10. *Note to reporters: the surname of Robert and Jose is 'Mondoniedo' -- not 'Mondeñedo' or 'Mondoñedo' as earlier reported