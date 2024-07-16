PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Bong Go provides assistance to displaced workers in Cainta, Rizal On Monday, July 15, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, collaborated with Councilor Ruru Ferriols to support displaced workers in Cainta, Rizal, reinforcing initiatives that create job opportunities for the underprivileged. "Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," affirmed Mr. Malasakit in a message. "Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan para mapabuti ang buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," he further encouraged. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for qualified beneficiaries. The senator took the opportunity to commend the DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged and displaced workers. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Held at the Cainta Elementary School auditorium, Go's Malasakit Team assisted 33 displaced workers and provided them with snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers in the province, including Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital, and Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients access to medical assistance programs. To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit Go ended.