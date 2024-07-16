Diaphragm Valve Market Set For Rapid Growth to Reach $541 Million by 2032 | Players Flowserve Corp, SchuF GmbH, Nihon

Diaphragm Valve Market Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weir valves lead the pack, while alloy-based options are gaining ground.

Weir-style diaphragm valves dominate the market for their excellent hygiene control, making them ideal for applications requiring sterility. The growing demand for sustainable and innovative technologies in smelting, mining, and recycling is driving the preference for alloy-based valves. These valves offer high durability, electrical resistance, toughness, and temperature tolerance. Manufacturers are focusing on developing these valves to meet the increasing demand.

The diaphragm valve market size was valued at $312.4 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $541 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Acquisitions boost product portfolios for key players.

Companies are actively acquiring others to expand their product offerings. For example, KITZ Corporation's acquisition of Cephas Pipelines Corporation aimed to strengthen their valve and pump portfolio. Such strategic moves contribute to the overall market growth.

Steel reigns supreme, but alloys are on the rise.

Similar to valve types, steel currently dominates the diaphragm valve market by material. However, alloy-based valves are anticipated to grow significantly due to their superior properties.

Food and beverage industry emerges as a strong contender.

While oil and power remain the leading end-users of diaphragm valves, the food and beverage sector is expected to experience significant growth. The booming food and beverage processing industry, particularly in developing nations, is a major driver for this segment.

Pharmaceuticals and chemicals rely on diaphragm valves for safety and efficiency.

Diaphragm valves are crucial for the pharmaceutical industry, where automation helps minimize human contact during fluid flow processes. Additionally, the chemical industry demands efficient valves for safe handling of various corrosive and hazardous chemicals. Automatic industrial valves are increasingly adopted to minimize human intervention and accidents. These trends will continue to propel the diaphragm valve market forward.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the energy sector, including oil & gas exploration, refining, and power generation. Diaphragm valves are critical components in these energy-related applications, driving their demand and dominance in the region. Moreover, expanding oil & gas extraction increases the demand for diaphragm valves, which is expected to boost growth of the diaphragm valve market share. For instance, the Government of Australia invested around $2 billion in 2023 in new oil & gas development projects in the Northwest Shelf.

Top Players:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in diaphragm valve market that have been provided in the report include Metso Corporation, Mival S.p.A, Bray International Inc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Arita Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Velan Inc., Flowserve Corporation, SchuF GmbH, Nihon Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Samson AG. Major strategies such as contracts, partnerships, expansion, and other strategies of players operating in the market are tracked and monitored.

Key Findings of the Study :

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global diaphragm valve market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the weir segment has dominated the diaphragm valve market, in terms of revenue in 2022.

By end user, the oil & power segment has registered its highest revenue in 2022 in diaphragm valve market.

By material, the steel segment has registered highest revenue in 2022.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global diaphragm valve market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the diaphragm valve industry.

The report provides an extensive diaphragm valve market forecast analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

