Array Technologies Publishes 4th Annual Sustainability Disclosures

The company continued to make great strides towards its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals including increasing renewably sourced electricity operations to 31% in fiscal year 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has published its fourth annual ESG and sustainability disclosures in line with the company’s ongoing commitment to customers, investors, and key stakeholders to generate energy with integrity.



Array’s 2023 ESG & Sustainability disclosures can be found here .

“Sustainability remains a foundational part of our business strategy, ensuring we do right by our people and the communities we serve,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer of Array Technologies. “As a business with deep roots in the U.S. renewable energy market and a growing global presence, we continue to find ways to improve our economic impact and environmental performance to align with our customers and other key stakeholders. We are working with our suppliers and customers to continue building a robust and resilient clean energy ecosystem to meet global demand, while striving to be an employer of choice and a community leader.”

The disclosures contain notable highlights and progress updates, including:

Renewable Electricity Usage: Increased renewably sourced electricity in operations to 31%, up from 25% the previous year.

Strong compliance performance across business ethics and cybersecurity procedures. Supply Chain Engagement: Enhanced supplier engagement to improve supply chain data and due diligence.



