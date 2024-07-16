Cassiar Gold to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 24th

Cassiar Gold invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF), based in British Columbia, Canada, focused on gold exploration, today announced that CEO, Marco Roque, will present live at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 24th.



DATE: July 24th

TIME: 1:30 – 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th

Recent Company Highlights

About Cassiar Gold

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold property, April 28, 2022, by S. Zelligan, J. Moors, C. Jolette, which is available on SEDAR+); and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au, underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

