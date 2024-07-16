ITFirms Adjudges Konstant Infosolutions as Top AI Development Company
Latest release by ITFirms suggests top contenders in AI App Development in 2024. Read the full news to know more!UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI improves efficiency of process, which saves time. Everyone is aware of this. But is this the only reason why it should be promoted? News is ripe that engineers should be aware of how AI should be regulated.
AI research has imparted advanced algorithms to handle increased data volumes. Computing power and storage is making companies either use or explore the use of AI in their business. Around 83% companies claim that AI is instrumental in their growth.
In apps like Whatsapp, the AI chatbot answers questions, offers suggestions, gathers information on a specific topic. AI creates images based on text prompts from users. AI also creates a custom profile photo based on given information, which could enhance user privacy by reducing the risk of sharing real photos. AI is also being used to help businesses find new products and services and provide help to people.
AI is being used in animation or action movies, to create fiction stories, to do complex computations, to trace history, and likewise.
Mc Donald's is making use of IBM Watson AI technology and Natural Language Processing to accelerate the development of its automated order taking (AOT).
AI has taken up all monotonous tasks and removed repetition, redundancy, chances of error, and most importantly boredom faced by AI developers. This has made humans focus on doing what they are best at - communicating for a better customer service.
Heard about saving the honey bees using IoT sensors, or screening cancer cells via deep learning algorithms? In Huawei, AI and AR is being used to create StorySign, which is a mobile app to help deaf children read by translating text into sign language.
Top Universities like MIT are making use of transformative education and AI technology to provide equal opportunities for students with disabilities.
Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms is making use of Generative Adversarial Networks to simulate the damage caused to nature - global warming, rising sea level, melting glaciers.
University of Hawaii's Kauai Endangered Seabird Recovery Project is making use of AI to halt the decline of endangered species.
Also the University of Southern California Center for AI in Society is making use of unmanned aerial vehicle to spot poachers and locate animals.
Also, Nutrition Early Warning System (NEWS) makes use of Big Data and Machine Learning to find our regions that are at an increased risk of food shortages due to crop failure, rising food prices and drought.
Konstant Infosolutions recently made its presence felt amongst Top AI Development Companies, listed out by ITFirms.
Backing AI app development, Konstant ensures proper use of machine learning algorithms, API's, user interfaces, machine learning frameworks, programming languages, model provider, LLM orchestrator, vector database and operational database.
ITFirms researches and lists best companies on its website. This helps businesses and independent entrepreneurs find the best IT service providers to meet their custom requirements.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infosolutions is a leading mobile app development company with an experience of 21+ years in the mobile and web development, recently foraying into AI development services.
