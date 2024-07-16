UXLINK Announces Listing on Eight Major Exchanges on July 18





SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on eight prominent cryptocurrency exchanges: OKX, Bybit, Gate.io, Bitget, KuCoin, HTX, HashKey, and Bitfinex. Trading will begin on July 18, 2024, at 8:00 AM (UTC).

We are excited to share that the UXLINK Governance Token ($UXLINK) will be available for trading on July 18, 2024, at 8:00 AM (UTC) the following platforms:

Mark your calendars and get ready to trade!

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is leading the Web3 revolution by offering a comprehensive platform for users and developers to discover, engage with, distribute, and trade a wide array of crypto-assets. Through trust-based social relationships and group models, UXLINK provides innovative features such as social mining, social decentralized exchanges (DEX), and liquidity staking. Developers benefit from robust protocols for integrating social graphs and licensing data, making UXLINK a crucial growth engine for decentralized applications (Dapps) within the Web3 ecosystem.

User Benefits:

UXLINK offers users unique opportunities to earn POW points and token rewards through social mining, social DEX, and the social game center on TON. By staking crypto-assets in UXLINK's SLP system, users can enjoy POS benefits and share in future listing rewards of Pre-TGE tokens staked by UXLINK ecosystem partners.

Partner Advantages: Partners of UXLINK gain significant advantages through its Social Growth Layer, including:

Enhanced User Growth: Facilitated by social protocols.

Facilitated by social protocols. POS Revenue: Through the SLP protocol.

Through the SLP protocol. Improved Capabilities: For social growth among ecosystem partners via Layer 3.



Core Roadmap:

March 2023: Launch of the UXLINK Dapp on Telegram.

Q3 2023: Surpassed 500,000 registered users, released the initial whitepaper and tokenomics, and hosted the first community meetup in Jakarta.

Q4 2023: Introduced AI Group Kit, exceeded 1 million registered users, and expanded to over 2,000 groups.

Q1 2024:

Secured $9 million+ investment led by OKX Ventures.

Released the Real World Social (RWS) protocol to enhance ecosystem development.

Launched a Web3 wallets campaign, linking over 1 million wallets to UXLINK in one week, with wallet assets exceeding $80 million.

Achieved nearly 5 million registered users, covering over 20,000 groups across more than 100 countries and regions.

Q2 2024:

Surpassed 10 million registered users, cementing its position as the largest Web3 platform and infrastructure globally.

Raised a total of $15 million in funding, led by SevenX and HashKey Capital.

Monthly on-chain activity exceeds 1 million, ranking No. 1 on DappRadar and Rootsdata hot list.

Launched community NFT initiative, with over 1.5 million users minting more than 2 million NFTs as $UXLINK airdrop vouchers, and over 5 million users holding UXLINK on-chain assets.

Released Airdrop2049 airdrop and pre-market trading platform, with first season engagement exceeding 1 million users and $100,000+ token rewards from 50 project partners.

Introduced Social DEX and SLP protocol, bridging POW and POS.

2H 2024:

$UXLINK Token Generation Event (TGE).

Surpassing 20 million registered users.

Release of UXLINK Social Growth Layer.

Launch of UXLINK Social Game Center on TON blockchain and Telegram.

1H 2025:

Release of Layer 3.

More than 30 million registered users.

Core Data:

Total Registered Users: 15+ million

15+ million Number of Groups: 110,000+

110,000+ On-chain Users: 8+ million



About $UXLINK: $UXLINK is the governance token of the UXLINK platform and ecosystem, playing a vital role in ecosystem growth and user engagement. It is used for paying transaction fees, staking for rewards, and accessing UXLINK's foundational services. With a fixed maximum supply, $UXLINK is designed to become a scarce and valuable asset as the ecosystem expands.

Key Value Propositions:

Utility in Ecosystem Development: Essential for eco-partners and developers to activate UXLINK protocols.

Essential for eco-partners and developers to activate UXLINK protocols. Transaction Fees: Required for covering fees within the ecosystem.

Required for covering fees within the ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Allows users to earn token rewards, incentivizing engagement.

Allows users to earn token rewards, incentivizing engagement. Deflationary Nature: Limited supply leads to potential value increase over time.

Limited supply leads to potential value increase over time. Ecosystem Integration: Facilitates seamless interactions and transactions across the UXLINK infrastructure.



In summary, $UXLINK is integral to the governance, economic incentives, and operational functionalities within the UXLINK ecosystem, positioning it as a fundamental asset for all participants and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit UXLINK's official website or follow us on social media.

Contact Details:

UXLINK

admin@uxlink.io

Web: https://www.uxlink.io/

Twitter: https://x.com/UXLINKofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/uxlinkofficial2

Media Contact:

Rachita Chettri

rachita@mediax.agency

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UXLINK. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63ee0555-2931-4bc1-9ee8-88027d936ff6