FDH Aero Simplifies the Supply Chain

FDH signals strategic integration for hardware brands, following successful roadmap established by FDH Electronics in 2023

COMMERCE, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global and independent provider of scaled supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced the successful integration of its FDH Electronics division. The company will build on this momentum through the pursuit of similar objectives with its hardware brands. The strategic initiative will enhance the company’s excellence in OEM and aftermarket hardware solutions for the entire aircraft lifecycle of current and future market platforms.

“We are encouraged by the successful integration of the FDH Electronics division. The next step in FDH Aero’s integration evolution is to focus on the hardware businesses,” FDH Aero President and CEO Scott Tucker said. “As a leading supply chain solutions provider for the aerospace and defense industry, FDH Aero is committed to simplifying the supply chain and providing the size, scale and comprehensive product offering to meet the highest demands in the market.”

This new division will be formed from FDH Aero’s existing hardware business, rolling in industry-leading brands: Arlington International Aviation Products, Aircraft Fasteners International, and Calco Aerospace. The establishment of this division will enhance FDH’s customer service across its existing product portfolio and strengthen the company’s hardware offerings over time.

“This next step leverages the strengths, competencies, and experienced teams within our hardware businesses to enhance the reach and value to our customers,” said Ken Aso, Chief Operating Officer at FDH Aero. “We will then focus our efforts on the future by investing in new service offerings and innovative capabilities that drive speed, reliability and access to our broad inventory profile.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34cca877-f02d-47f4-8c6c-f49942fdfad8