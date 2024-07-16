Baby Innovation Featured Award Winners Announced For 2024 Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced the slate of featured winners for their fourth annual awards program.

The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in the rapidly expanding baby care market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world. Growing segments in the industry include hygiene and feeding accessories, as well as tried and true segments such as baby wipes and toiletry products with an emphasis on natural and organics-based products.

The Baby Independent Innovation Award nominees have been evaluated by a panel of independent judges within the baby care industry, and award winners have demonstrated excellence and ingenuity based on a variety of criteria, including innovation, ease of use, functionality, value, impact and performance. Competitive categories include Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, and more.

“As technology propels the baby industry forward, we see a growing focus on products that are eco-friendly, personalized, and convenient, aiming to streamline the lives of busy families,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “This years’ outstanding group of winners are revolutionizing and advancing the Baby Care industry through innovation and technology, allowing parents all the comforts to ensure their babies are well taken care of. Kudos to our amazing group of featured winners for setting the new standard in baby care!”

The 2024 list of featured winners include:

Bath & Diapers

Bubble Bath Product of the Year: The Honest Company

Cloth Diaper Product of the Year: Charlie Banana

Disposable Diaper Product of the Year: DYPER

Lotion Product of the Year: Johnson's

Overnight Diaper Product of the Year: Coterie

Training Diaper Product of the Year: Rascals

Wipes Product of the Year: WaterWipes

Health

Smart Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Motorola Nursery

Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Nanit

Overall Health Product of the Year: Owlet

Sleep Training Product of the Year: TOMY

Supplement Product of the Year: Ddrops Company

Nursing & Feeding

Baby Formula Product of the Year: Kendamil

Goat Milk Formula Product of the Year: Kabrita

Breast Milk Storage Product of the Year: Lansinoh

Breast Pump Innovation of the Year: Spectra Baby USA

Hands Free Breast Pump of the Year: Lacevo

Breast Pump Technology Innovation of the Year: Cimilre Breast Pumps

Wrap Product of the Year: Mama Coco

Baby Clothes

Shoes Product of the Year: Crocs

Sleep Bag Product of the Year: Neut

Toys & Learning

Bike Product of the Year: Strider

Blocks & Stackers Product of the Year: Hape

Gyms & Playmats Product of the Year: Melissa & Doug

Mats Product of the Year: Toki Mats

Car Seat

Car Seat Product of the Year: Orbit Baby

Strollers

Jogger Stroller Product of the Year: Thule

Stroller Product of the Year: Dream On Me

Stroller Innovation of the Year: Bombi

Nursery

Crib Accessory Product of the Year: Storkcraft

Sleep Product of the Year: Hatch

Marketplace

Baby Innovation of the Year: ProofPlus

Technology innovation of the Year: The Positive Birth Company

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

