Teladoc Health Introduces Pediatric, Adolescent and Family Mental Healthcare Through Partnership with Brightline

Seamless access to a comprehensive range of mental healthcare options provides swift, early intervention and treatment for kids and teens, reduces caregiver stress, promotes healthy lifestyle habits at an early age

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced the availability of comprehensive mental healthcare for children, adolescents, and their families. The innovative offering, in partnership with Brightline, is offered through Teladoc Health's virtual "front door," connecting members to the healthcare they need, and increasing access to mental healthcare providers specifically trained in pediatric, adolescent and family mental health.



Supporting members under the age of 18 and caregivers across a wide range of conditions and degrees of mental health concerns, this solution will help children and parents better manage mental health conditions and navigate challenging life experiences while allowing for simplified contracting and management of a comprehensive mental healthcare solution for clients.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to deliver trusted care across the ages and stages of life, we are proud to expand mental health support for this age group and tap into Brightline’s comprehensive and responsive model of care, network of specialists, and robust digital platform to provide this extremely vital service to our clients and members,” said Teladoc Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella. “We believe that access to mental health services earlier in life is a vital first step for younger generations to take charge of their healthcare journeys.”

There are many barriers to pediatric and adolescent mental healthcare today. Not only is there a shortage of providers trained in pediatric and adolescent mental healthcare (14 psychiatrists per 100,000 children), but studies have also found that 60% of parents are unsure of where to seek help, 50% of parents lack referrals to treatment, and 40% of adolescents had to contact more than four in-network providers before obtaining an appointment. Additionally, upward of 50% of children with a treatable mental health disorder do not receive treatment today. These challenges negatively impact access and outcomes for children while placing an immense burden on parents struggling to find the high-quality care children need and deserve. In addition, pediatric mental health conditions also contribute to increasing the total cost of care for children and household members.

The family-focused approach to mental healthcare offered by Teladoc Health will address the critical client concern of gaps in pediatric care not currently being met by other programs in the market today. Those with access to this program will also be able to quickly and easily transition into the broader Teladoc Health ecosystem of care after turning 18.

“Children, teens, and families have unique needs and experiences that require a specialized approach that acknowledges and addresses their specific challenges, contexts, and developmental stages,” said Brightline Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Myra Altman. “We are excited to be partnering with Teladoc to provide easy access to Brightline’s high-quality mental care, including digital support, coaching, therapy, and medication management services to even more families.”

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com .

About Brightline

Brightline is the world's first virtual behavioral health solution built to care for kids, teens, and their families and caregivers with a wide range of common challenges. A pioneer in pediatric mental health support, Brightline offers a family-focused approach that combines evidence-based treatments and innovative care delivery models, secure technology, and personalized referrals for escalated care needs. Trusted coaches, therapists, and prescribers support parents, caregivers, and kids – through every age and stage of life – so families can thrive. Available nationwide, Brightline is backed by leading investors KKR, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Visit: www.hellobrightline.com .

