Sezzle Opens Doors for Spanish Speakers: 40 Million US Consumers Gain Access to BNPL

Sezzle Celebrates Spanish Capability Expansion, Unveiling Spanish Checkout and App Features – A Landmark Step in Empowering Financial Inclusion

Minneapolis, MN, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform, unveils Spanish-language capability on its BNPL app and checkout, signaling a significant move towards inclusivity for Spanish-speaking users. With over 40 million Spanish-speaking Americans, this endeavor aims to offer accessible financial solutions to this demographic, aligning with Sezzle's mission to financially empower the next generation

Sezzle acknowledges the importance of catering to diverse consumers and merchants in its dedication to inclusivity. With the United States being the world's second-largest country where Spanish is widely spoken, this demographic holds a pivotal position in Sezzle's focus. Recent data from Sezzle indicates that 22% of its users speak Spanish at home, emphasizing the need for a tailored experience for this segment of its user base. By eliminating language barriers and other financial obstacles, Sezzle seeks to equip Spanish-speaking consumers with the necessary tools to effectively manage their finances, including BNPL services.

Charlie Youakim, CEO of Sezzle, expressed the company's dedication to breaking down financial barriers: "At Sezzle, we're committed to making financial freedom accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or the language they speak. The introduction of our Spanish translation capability is a significant step towards ensuring that all individuals have the tools they need to thrive financially."

Sezzle's decision to integrate Spanish language capability into its app comes at a crucial juncture when understanding the financial landscape of the US Spanish-speaking population is imperative. Recent industry insights underscore the persistent challenges in financial inclusion, credit accessibility, and financial literacy within this demographic. Sezzle's Spanish app capability seeks to address these challenges by offering a user-friendly interface and transparent financial solutions tailored to the needs of Spanish-speaking consumers. This initiative empowers them to make informed financial decisions and work towards their long-term financial objectives.

By leveraging technology and innovation, Sezzle remains committed to expanding the horizons of financial accessibility, opening doors for all individuals. For more information about Sezzle and to explore its Spanish version, please visit the App Store for Apple and Google.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s purpose-driven Pay in 4 payment platform increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

