Liquid Youth™ Launches Premium Collagen Peptides Beverages and Powders

Liquid Youth™ Premium Collagen Peptides: Now Available on Amazon and MyLiquidYouth.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Youth™, a doctor-formulated brand dedicated to redefining beauty and wellness, proudly announces its official launch with a line of premium collagen peptide beverages and powders. Founded in 2024 by seasoned beverage industry experts, Liquid Youth™ is set to transform the collagen market with products that deliver effective doses of collagen and exceptional taste.



“We saw an untapped potential in the existing collagen beverages market,” said Lance Li, founder and CEO of Liquid Youth™. Current collagen beverages either don’t contain enough collagen peptides or taste more like medicine than a beverage. We developed our collagen peptide beverages with premium ingredients and efficacious dosages to optimize health and, more importantly, to taste delicious with refreshing flavors. We have more innovative products in development that will be available soon.”

The company's initial launch includes two unique products: Liquid Youth™ Premium Collagen Peptide Powder and Liquid Youth™ Collagen Elixir. These innovative products are designed to deliver superior health benefits with an unmatched taste experience.

Embrace Youth, Beauty, and Vitality from Within

While many collagen brands are available, Liquid Youth™ stands out by using only the highest quality ingredients and a commitment to unparalleled taste, setting a new standard in collagen peptide beverages. The company's mission is to empower individuals to revitalize their youthfulness from the inside out, blending science with top-quality ingredients to support overall wellness.

Introducing Two Premium Products:

Liquid Youth™ Premium Collagen Peptide Powder is an advanced collagen formula from grass-fed bovine. It offers 10 grams of Type I & III collagen peptides per serving. This product is designed to nourish and replenish your body's collagen, promoting youthfulness, skin hydration, and elasticity for a more radiant appearance.

Key Features of this Product Include:

A versatile, unflavored powder that blends effortlessly into any beverage.

Derived from a grass-fed source, ensuring purity and environmental sustainability. It adheres to the highest quality control standards and is non-GMO & cGMP-compliant.

Sugar-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Packaged in safe, eco-conscious, BPA-free packaging.

Liquid Youth™ Collagen Elixir is not your traditional collagen. Liquid Youth™ Collagen Elixir is a scientifically advanced formula that contains 5 grams of premium marine collagen peptides with liposomal technology for enhanced bioavailability.

Key Features of this Product Include:

An all-in-one shot combines Premium Marine Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Blackberry Extract.

Available in two amazing flavors: Very Berry and Passionfruit flavor.

Ideal for people on the go who want to avoid the hassle of messy powders.

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free, with no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors and no preservatives.

Available Now on Amazon and MyLiquidYouth.com

We are thrilled to announce that Liquid Youth™ products are now available on Amazon.com and myliquidyouth.com. Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17th is the perfect opportunity to add Liquid Youth™ products to your cart and enjoy significant savings.

About Liquid Youth™

At Liquid Youth™, we are dedicated to wellness innovation, offering delicious and effective collagen peptide products to rejuvenate skin, hair, nails, and joints. Our commitment to clean, conscious nutrition means all our products are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives. Liquid Youth™ stands at the forefront of wellness innovation, offering a line of premium collagen peptide beverages and powders that are as delicious as they are effective. Our mission is to empower individuals to rejuvenate their youth from within. By blending science with premium ingredients, our collagen peptide products are formulated for optimal skin, hair, nails, and joint health. Liquid Youth™ is dedicated to developing products that taste as good as they make you feel.

Each product is a testament to our belief in clean, conscious nutrition—non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives. With Liquid Youth™, embrace a lifestyle where health and great taste go hand in hand, revolutionizing how you rejuvenate, one sip at a time.

For more information, visit myliquidyouth.com or follow us on social media @myliquidyouth and @liquidyouthnutrition.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact us at info@myliquidyouth.com. For more information, visit myliquidyouth.com or follow us on social media:

Facebook: @LiquidYouthNutrition

Instagram: @Myliquidyouth

LinkedIn: Liquid Youth

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cdef0e2-1438-4757-9091-fd418c4c5a24

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bf65ae6-3086-49f0-ac20-3a9bf82189e0