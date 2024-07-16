Marotta Controls Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility for the Design and Development of Advanced Motor Technologies

Marotta’s new Motorfox headquarters brings critical motor production in-house for greater efficiency and improved collaboration with aerospace and defense leaders

MONTVILLE, N.J., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced the opening of its newest facility, housing the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced brushless DC motors under the company’s newly launched Motorfox brand. The 10,000-square-foot building in Chaska, Minnesota, marks a significant step in Marotta's commitment to improving efficiency through vertical integration.



The new motor manufacturing unit will initially focus on Marotta’s Control Actuation Systems (CAS) in support of the company’s Power and Actuation Systems business unit. The Chaska site will strengthen Marotta’s actuation system production capacity and ensure superior quality control and responsiveness to customers’ needs, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in critical aerospace and defense applications.

"Our decision to bring motor production in-house reflects Marotta’s continuous dedication to better support our customer,” said Steve Fox, SVP, Power & Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “By producing our own motors, we are leaning in to validate the highest levels of quality and reliability, which are critical for our Control Actuation Systems. This move also allows us to lower costs, reduce supply chain risks, and invest in our future offerings.”

Through its Motorfox brand, Marotta expects to further penetrate the lucrative U.S. motor market, leveraging its expertise to deliver high-performance motor solutions to customers across a broad spectrum of industrial sectors. Motorfox's success will set a path for Marotta’s expansion into other industries and boost the company’s position as an innovative leader in control system technologies.

For more information on Marotta Controls and its new Motorfox solutions, visit Stand 2331 at the Farnborough International Airshow, July 22–26, or https://marotta.com/motorfox-motors/.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

