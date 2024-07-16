FRENCH TOAST SCHOOLWEAR UNVEILS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VALUE, DRIVEN BY NEW PARENT SURVEY

Families Will Feel Supported For Back-To-School With French Toast's Schoolwear That Is Made To Last, Season-Long Deals, Shopping Bundles And Community Giving

New York, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families gear up for a new academic year, French Toast, a leading schoolwear brand, is committed to making back-to-school shopping stress-free. From reinforcing its promise to offer quality schoolwear at an exceptional value and giving back to the communities it serves, French Toast is helping everyone start the school year feeling confident and ready to thrive.

According to a recent survey commissioned by French Toast, over two-thirds of U.S. parents (65%) cite staying within budget as their top concern, followed by finding the best deals (59%). Additionally, 60% of parents report that out-of-stock items are a significant stressor during back-to-school shopping. With this in mind, families can count on French Toast for a wide assortment of stylish, durable school uniforms that are budget-friendly, ensuring families can shop stress-free and prepare early.

“As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of reliability and value,” said Stephen Ashear, President of French Toast. “Our focus on quality makes back-to-school shopping easy and affordable, ensuring your family looks and feels great all year long. In continuing our mission to help kids shine every day, we are proud to play a small part in building confidence for young people that begins with getting ready for school in the morning.”

Affordable Schoolwear

With over one-third of parents planning to spend about the same amount (37%) or more (35%) this year, French Toast is launching a season of savings to ensure kids feel their best in new schoolwear while helping parents stay within budget. Families can explore a variety of schoolwear bundles, which offer 30% off bestselling styles that are expertly curated to ensure kids have everything they need for the school year. In addition to these back-to-school bundles, shoppers can take advantage of various other ways to save with French Toast:

Sitewide Sales: From July 15 to July 18, 20% off sitewide plus free shipping over $49. From August 9 to August 13, French Toast will host a 20% off sale for all online purchases.

From July 15 to July 18, 20% off sitewide plus free shipping over $49. From August 9 to August 13, French Toast will host a 20% off sale for all online purchases. Labor Day Sale: Between August 30 through September 2, shop French Toast’s Labor Day sale with 20% off all schoolwear.

Between August 30 through September 2, shop French Toast’s Labor Day sale with 20% off all schoolwear. Tax-Free: Starting this month, don’t miss your local tax-free shopping weekend to save even more on top of these great deals, now through August.

Value You Trust

Despite budget concerns, parents consistently prioritize quality (#1), durability (#2), and comfort (#3) when selecting schoolwear, according to French Toast’s latest survey. French Toast’s quality is a reflection of not only the brand’s commitment to families but also echoes the sentiments shared by parents and grandparents alike within the last year that express outstanding durability, allowing families to hand down schoolwear to siblings and the school community. French Toast has established its dedication to providing more value with Better Made, Better Quality schoolwear.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to hear from French Toast families that our quality schoolwear is making their lives easier and that they rely on us every year to deliver on our commitments,” said Alyson Shapero, Vice President of Marketing at French Toast. “We look forward to helping even more families this year, and continue building trust and confidence with back-to-school shoppers nationwide.”

Together We Giveback

As part of its mission to empower future leaders and support communities, French Toast is celebrating a season of giving. Since 2023, French Toast has dedicated over $30,000 to help offset the cost of college education to 20 students nationwide through its Shine Award Scholarship. Recognizing ten students last year, and ten in 2024, the scholarship empowers high school seniors at French Toast-affiliated schools to become the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers. This year’s recipients will be awarded later this summer.

They say the best way to start your day is with a good breakfast, and French Toast aims to help teachers kick off a new school year with the same mentality. Before school is in session, French Toast will celebrate educators at a few of its partner schools in Atlanta. In addition to hosting the faculty for breakfast, French Toast will donate school supplies and make a charitable donation to be used for field trips, resources, or other priorities identified by each school.

Ready, Set, Shop

Parents gearing up for back-to-school can explore French Toast’s diverse range of schoolwear options here. From adaptive clothing styles that make getting dressed easy and stylish, to a broad selection of young adult sizes, French Toast ensures kids look and feel their best. Beyond savings and quality, French Toast offers resources to streamline the shopping experience. For personalized sizing recommendations, use French Toast’s exclusive Find Your Fit technology to find the best fit for your child.

To learn more about French Toast visit frenchtoast.com or join the conversation by following @FrenchToastSchool on Instagram or French Toast on Facebook.

About French Toast

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to all kids and all families from all walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. For more information, visit frenchtoast.com.

Attachments

Catherine McNally The Third Haus catherine@thethirdhaus.com