Storkcraft Wins “Crib Accessory Product of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Storkcraft , one of the fastest-growing names within the juvenile furniture space, is the recipient of the “Crib Accessory Product of the Year” award.

The Storkcraft Santorini Deluxe 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Bonus Toddler Guardrail can evolve with the growth of a child, transforming into a toddler bed whenever a child is ready to transition to their first “big kid” bed. Designed to adapt to growing babies, the Santorini includes a bonus, premium toddler safety guardrail—spanning half of the crib’s length—and has a four-position adjustable mattress support base that can be lowered as the child develops.

To support the child’s journey from babyhood to toddlerhood (and beyond) the Santorini also can transform into a daybed and full (double) bed that can be styled with or without a footboard (a compatible Storkcraft bed conversion kit is sold separately). This 5-in-1 convertible crib can accommodate any standard full-size crib and toddler mattress (sold separately).

The Santorini’s adjustable mattress support base includes an innovative fourth mattress height that is suitable for newborns, providing parents with easier access to their baby. The Santorini is crafted from pine wood and its applied finish has been tested to meet or exceed the applicable ASTM and CPSIA safety standards.

The Santorini is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, having been screened for more than 10,000 chemicals and VOCs known to pollute indoor air. The Santorini is also certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), having been expertly tested by third-party, accredited labs to meet or exceed applicable voluntary and mandatory safety standards. Storkcraft has also garnered the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval for nursery and children’s bedroom furniture. Storkcraft is a proud member of the JPMA.

“Beneath the Santorini’s beauty and elegance is a soul and a story, as this unique crib was born as a hand-drawn sketch on a napkin, designed by a father-to-be for his future daughter,” remarked Justin L. Segal, Vice President of Product & Brand at Storkcraft. “This award from Baby Innovation is special and meaningful to us as we seek to bring the love, beauty, and meaning behind the Santorini to families all across North America, and bring their dream nurseries to life.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“With Storkcraft, parents with any budget can achieve the nursery of their dreams. Their furniture is not just thoughtfully designed, but being modular and adaptable, is purposely crafted to grow with your family, saving hundreds of dollars without sacrificing quality through all of childhood's stages,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to Storkcraft on winning the ‘Crib Accessory Product of the Year’ award. By delivering fine furniture just for your littlest ones, Storkcraft is integrating into the family itself with pieces that will grow along with your family, and will be used for many years to come.”

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Storkcraft

Established in 1945, Storkcraft manufactures style-forward, safety-focused, aspirational, and innovative nursery and children's furniture products. With a growing product portfolio, Storkcraft currently offers a wide variety of nursery and children's furniture, available both in-store and online across the United States and Canada. Storkcraft is a proud member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). For more information, visit http://www.storkcraftdirect.com .

