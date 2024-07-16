Green Building is Cruising New Economic Value in the Construction Chemicals Market- Discover Emerging Trends With Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global demand for the construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% and to be valued at USD 79,548.1 million by 2034, supported by: •Global infrastructure expansion and consumer demand for innovation •Rising per capita disposable income influenced the population to invest more in better residential structures and a greater level of living, •Increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with an increasing urban population •Growing number of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility.

NEWARK, Del, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction industry is witnessing a surge in activities post the pandemic, and this has resulted in an increased demand for materials associated with infrastructure development. One such material is construction chemicals, which are getting substantial attention from companies involved in construction, be it private or public. The market valuation of construction chemicals is in line to reach a staggering USD 48,209.4 million as of 2024.



The construction chemical market size is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.20% through 2034, owing to the adoption of these chemicals in residential settings. The mechanization of the construction sector has also led to the construction of numerous roads, dams, buildings, shopping malls, and other structures in emerging economies like India, South Korea, Brazil, Thailand, and others. This is why, there is an excellent demand for construction chemicals, which is the reason for the market valuation to reach an expected amount of USD 79,548.1 million by the end of 2034.

The increasing demand for construction chemicals can be attributed to the need for sustainable infrastructure development. They also help in reducing the carbon footprint of the construction process, thereby promoting environmentally friendly construction practices. With the construction industry expected to grow significantly in the coming years, the demand for construction chemicals is likely to remain strong, making it a lucrative market for investors.

“The construction sector is significantly making a comeback in recent years. Companies involved in the construction chemical market must recognize this trend and should seize the opportunity to capitalize on the industry's growth”, opines Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The concrete admixture segment dominates the global construction chemical market with an expected share of 62.70% in 2024.

Based on application, the residential segment leads the construction chemical market with an expected share of 41.50% in 2024.

The construction chemical market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% through 2034.

The construction chemical market in China is estimated to rise at 8.04% CAGR through 2034.

The construction chemical market in Spain has the potential to increase at 5.36% CAGR through 2034.

The French construction chemical market is predicted to rise by 5.03% CAGR through 2034.

The construction chemical market in Italy is in line to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% through 2034.



Development of the Construction Industry in the North America Region Drives Global Growth

Significant opportunities exist in developing countries throughout the North American region, driven by rapid industrialization across developing economies in the region. In addition, increasing government, as well as foreign investments apropos of the construction activities, is further underpinning the growth of the North American construction chemicals market. Government initiatives in the countries like the US, and Canada to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in the region, over recent years.

The rapidly increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with the technically advanced construction industry is driving the global construction chemical market. Demands for buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility of the nation are further driving the market. This trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years, thereby boosting sales of construction chemicals

Competitive Landscape

The construction chemical market is highly competitive with several manufacturers and suppliers catering to the needs of real estate firms.

Established players in the market have a strong foothold, owing to their prolonged presence and experience in the industry.

Companies in the market are actively collaborating and merging to leverage each other's expertise and expand their market share.

Key Companies

Sika AG

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

MAPEI Corporation

Arkema Group

W. R. Grace & Co.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

CHRYSO SAS

LafargeHolcim Ltd

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

Pidilite Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Bostik SA

GCP Applied Technologies

Cormix International Limited

Opportunities abound in the Concrete Admixture Segment

Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction costs by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations. Increasing construction activities of high-rise and mid-rise buildings in the residential sector around the world are estimated to accelerate the growth of the segment.

In addition, the residential application segment in the construction sector is experiencing an increase in demand for construction chemicals as a result of decreasing housing prices and rapid urbanization in various developing countries like China and India. Furthermore, the increase in government policies aimed at encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and infrastructure over the forecast period is expected to boost the construction chemicals market's growth.

The main drivers behind the adoption of construction chemicals, particularly for building activities, are the growing awareness of the environmental risks posed by conventional buildings and changes in government legislation around the world.

Moreover, major participants in the construction chemical market are concentrating on green and sustainable materials for underground structure protection, polycarboxylate ether-based green admixtures, thermal insulation, overall building protection, cool roof treatments, and other aspects that are essential for sustainability.

Additionally, the primary factor influencing the demand for construction chemicals is that they improve the performance of structures like structural tapes, thermoset hot melts, and multi-purpose adhesives. The responsible use can alter the global residential and non-residential market and benefit the environment.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Saint-Gobain acquired a majority stake in IMPTEK Chova del Ecuador to expand its waterproofing solutions in Latin America.

Chembond Chemicals underwent a restructuring plan in December 2023, leading to a 12.72% rise in shares.

In December 2023, Saint-Gobain acquired Menkol Industries to reinforce its position in the Indian market and bolster its Construction Chemicals segment.

Magicrete completed a mass housing project in Ranchi in March 2024, constructing over 1,000 apartments using their 3D modular precast concrete system.

In January 2024, SCCL and Dyno Nobel signed an MoU for a new chemical facility in Ras Al Khair, aiming to produce nitric acid and ammonium nitrate.

Vink Chemicals commenced construction on a new production facility in Schwerin in April 2024, creating 45 full-time jobs and enhancing supply chains.

Which Trends Are Promoting The Demand For Construction Chemicals Market?

Green Construction





The importance of LEED ratings, green points, and sustainable buildings has increased among major participants in the construction sector. The environmental advantages of using these chemicals outweigh any additional costs due to construction.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that green buildings represent significant worldwide investment opportunities in the next ten years, and are anticipated to be worth $24.7 trillion by 2030.

Standard Material





The construction chemicals market is producing a wide range of solutions, such as slight modifications of standard materials and the creation of new material assemblages to highlight multifunctional features and significantly support novel materials with diverse applications.

For the foreseeable future, these factors are probably going to have a big impact on how the construction chemical market share develops.

Urbanization





Due to growing migration to cities that are urbanizing quickly, many emerging markets are doing so. An increase in per capita disposable income and a higher standard of life encourage demand for construction chemicals market. To meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization, more residential and non-residential structures are likely to be built.

Key Segments of the Construction Chemical Industry

By Product Type:

Waterproofing Chemicals

Protective Coating

Concrete Admixture

Adhesives & Sealants

Asphalt Additives



By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Infrastructure



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific





