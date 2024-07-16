Credivera, AuraData and Mintz Global Screening Advance Digital Education Verification, Creating Global Solutions for Work Identity

TORONTO and MONTREAL and CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera, a leader in workforce digital identity solutions, is pleased to announce the release of verifiable credentials for education checks, in partnership with Mintz Global Screening and AuraData.



Expanding on the current partnership between Credivera and Mintz Global Screening, AuraData, Canada’s premier education verification service, joins the partnership to include verifiable education credentials as part of a verifiable employment background screening process.

“Our clients need background verification services that ensure applicant privacy and accuracy while improving the overall applicant experience. Mintz Global Screening is committed to supporting our global clients with solutions that are scalable, compliant with new privacy regulations and simple to use,” said Dan Fallows, Executive Director, Mintz Global Screening.

With the release of verifiable background screening, individuals, professional organizations and employers receive portable, secure and privacy-compliant confirmations of workplace skills and certifications such as technical credentials, academic degrees, and work experience.

“We started working with Credivera in 2023. We utilize state of the art technology and business solutions to provide best in class services to institutions and businesses. Securely verifying credentials has always been part of our core service offering, protecting our clients’ brand and the privacy of all individuals. Now we are excited to advance with the industry and empower Canadian graduates using secure and globally recognized standards,” said Caitlyn Mackrell, CEO AuraData.

Verifiable credentials, held in a digital wallet, give individuals the ability to share this information and instantly prove details are true and accurate. Individuals maintain a real-time connection to the various issuers and receive verification confirmations directly in their wallet.

“Leveraging Credivera’s technology and ecosystem, communications between verifier services and issuers of credentials have been simplified while creating a win, win, win for the issuer, individual, and verifier,” said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera.

About AuraData

AuraData serves as a centralized repository enabling employers and institutions to authenticate the educational achievements and professional credentials of individuals who have graduated from Canadian universities, colleges, and professional associations. It provides a reliable platform for confirming the academic and professional qualifications of candidates within Canada's educational landscape. To learn more, please visit https://www.auradata.com .

About Mintz Group/Mintz Global Screening

For corporations, investors and the legal, financial and talent advisors who need actionable facts to assess risks, protect reputations and win disputes, Mintz Group is the partner of choice for due diligence, investigations and background screening, anywhere in the world. Since 1994, Mintz Group has developed a uniquely transparent and practical approach to fact gathering before hires and transactions, during disputes and after allegations. We provide impartial facts that are comprehensively researched, properly sourced and stand up to the toughest scrutiny in the boardroom or the courtroom. Mintz Global Screening is a leader and one of the most trusted background screening firms in Canada. Our professional teams operate within the highest standards of legal and ethical behavior. Our screening services are tailored to suit your needs and developed to assist you in preventing and managing risks, losses, and security. Our multi-lingual specialists are highly trained and adept at finding the information you need – when you need it. The Mintz Group is headquartered in New York City, and Mintz Global Screening is headquartered in Montréal Quebec. We have 17 offices in eleven countries, with a team that has successfully conducted investigations in all corners of the globe. To learn more, please visit www.mintzgroup.com or www.mintzglobalscreening.com .

About Credivera

Credivera is charting the future of digital credentialing, offering a leading-edge secure platform that embodies the anticipated shifts in the credentialing landscape. As a trailblazer in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera provides a robust solution for the secure management, sharing, and verification of credentials, aligning with the expected evolution of the industry. Founded in 2018 with presences in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera is setting the norm while actively forecasting and navigating the future dynamics of credential management. Get more out of what you know at credivera.com .

For further information: Credivera Investor Relations, Lindsay Golding, lindsay@credivera.com, 1.832.701.0273