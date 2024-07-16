Velocity appoints ex-IQVIA and Science 37 Executive Mike Zaranek as CFO

DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Clinical Research (“Velocity”), the leading multi-specialty clinical sites business, today announces it has appointed Mike Zaranek as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting to Velocity President and CEO Paul Evans with immediate effect, Zaranek will direct the company’s financial goals and accounting, and advise on the Company’s strategic direction.



Mike brings nearly three decades of experience in the life-sciences industry in senior financial and corporate development leadership roles, having previously held roles at IQVIA and Science 37.

Paul Evans, President and Chief Executive of Velocity, said: “Velocity has grown exponentially in the past three years since the GHO acquisition. That brings with it a different set of challenges to manage whilst ensuring we deliver on strategic goals. Attracting top talent from major organizations, like Mike, demonstrates the ambitious goals we have as an organization to scale, and scale for a purpose. Mike and his team are a strategic part of that and I look forward to working with him to deliver Velocity’s next stage of growth.”

Mike served as CFO at Science 37, where he was instrumental in shaping the financial strategies that supported the company's leadership in decentralized clinical trials and Nasdaq Global Market debut as a publicly traded company in 2021.

Mike Zaranek, Velocity CFO, said: “The Velocity team’s commitment to patient care and customer partnership has delivered considerable success to date. I’m looking forward to supporting the next phase of profitable growth by ensuring we scale our processes, systems and teams in a manner that delivers value for our customers and investigators.”

Prior to Science 37, Mike was Vice President of Finance for IQVIA's Contract Sales & Medical Solutions, a nearly $1 billion in annual global revenue business segment, and has held corporate development roles, with significant experience in global acquisitions as well as capital markets transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University.

Velocity operates an integrated site network of 90 locations across the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Poland. It has access to more than 220 principal investigators across a range of therapeutic areas and a database of more than one million patients. Furthermore, with its tech hub in Hyderabad, India, Velocity is the first clinical trials site business to develop proprietary and dedicated patient recruitment and engagement technology.

Notes to Editors

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity is the leading integrated site organization for clinical trials. With 90 sites and more than 220 investigators, Velocity partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, diagnostics, and combination products that could improve human health and wellbeing. Velocity offers unified research site solutions to efficiently provide the right patients, investigators, and research staff for clinical trials across the U.S. and Europe.

The company also operates a technology hub in India, where it is unlocking a new era in clinical research by developing innovative systems to leverage expansive site, patient, and historical performance data. To learn more about how Velocity delivers high-quality data, exemplary patient care, and unprecedented efficiency for clinical trials at any scale, visit VelocityClinical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cbe602e-c79c-459f-b98a-cbe78fc8df44

Media contact Katie Evans Corporate communications kevans@velocityclinical.com