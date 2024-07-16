LRAD Hardware and CONNECT Software Synergies Surging Genasys’ Public Safety Sales

Genasys to Hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Event at Fenway Park, August 9, 2024

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced that LRAD and CONNECT synergies are driving demand from law enforcement and public safety agencies as they prepare for the return of students to campuses, tightly contested national elections, and escalating civil unrest.



“Civil disturbances pose unique challenges and elevated risks for police officers, communities, infrastructure, and the public,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “These situations can quickly escalate, making timely and accurate communication essential. Law enforcement communications tools must provide real-time updates and enable coordinated responses to maintain public order and the safety of all concerned.

David Schnell, VP Global Hardware Sales at Genasys, added, “Used by over 550 U.S. police departments, LRAD systems are specifically designed for challenging environments where bullhorns and other conventional communications tools are inadequate. LRAD’s focused acoustic output ensures law enforcement’s notifications and commands are clearly heard and understood to minimize confusion and deescalate volatile situations as was the case on many campuses and in cities this past spring.”

Jeff Halstead, Genasys’ Director of Strategic Accounts and retired Chief of Police, Fort Worth, TX, said, “CONNECT is specifically designed for police officers and first responders to facilitate secure, real-time information sharing that complies with federal and state data retention guidelines. By combining situational awareness with encrypted, cross-jurisdictional communication, CONNECT assists in identifying and isolating incidents before they escalate, enabling law enforcement to make informed decisions that prioritize safety for police officers and the public.”

With the assistance of its partner, the Boston Red Sox, Genasys is holding a Law Enforcement Appreciation event that will include public safety executive training on protest response, incident debriefing on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and communications training for police executives on August 9th at Fenway Park.

Commissioner Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Department, will cover the multi-agency, crisis response and incident management challenges after the March 26, 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Additionally, Chief Chris Cook, White Settlement, TX Police Department, will address “The Art of Strategic Communication”. Chief Cook is a national expert on media relations and engaging communities for police agency support.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

