Discover the Epic Sci-Fi Adventure of TALTRIX: Book One SURVIVING THE GAUNTLET by Award-Winning Writer Cecilia Copeland
EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and founder of the New York Madness Theater Company, Cecilia Copeland, debuts her sci-fi novel Taltrix: Book One Surviving the Gauntlet. The book is set in the year 5514, where magic has evolved into dark biodynamics.
The story follows RT, short for Redder Torch. She's on her way to Taltrix, the most prestigious space cruiser university, to reunite with her older brother Avi. Together, they seek refuge from their infamous father, Grave Torch, a criminal mastermind who was imprisoned in the Supermax prison after the Final Wars and whose dark prophecy has made RT the center of a galaxy-wide controversy.
For fans of Sci-Fi hero journeys like Star Wars, Dune, and X-Men, the world Copeland imagines is one where what we would call magic, her characters call science. Conspiracies and psychic attacks swirl around RT as she attempts to master the skills and powers needed to run the annual gauntlet on planet Keplar Neptune. But when her imprisoned father rigs the gauntlet against her, RT must make it out alive. If she survives, she risks restarting a war that can tear apart the known galaxy, or can she forge a new path for herself and the universe? The future of the galaxy hangs in the balance in this heart-pounding tale of destiny, family, and the power of choice.
"The backstory for my debut novel is that our hero, RT, short for Redder Torch, was kidnapped by her father. This portion of the story is taken directly from my life. I wrote about the history-making kidnapping in a screenplay called The Copeland Case, which won 'Best Dramatic Screenplay' at the International Female Eye Film Festival in Toronto and was listed as one of the 'Top Ten Best Scripts' by Writer's Digest," said Copeland.
Accolades for Taltrix include Winner of the prestigious LA Femme International Film Festival and NYWIFT New Works Lab, where it was presented in an industry reading directed by (NBC's The Blacklist) Amir Arison and starred Golden Globe Winner Regina Taylor.
About the Author
Cecilia Copeland is a celebrated artist who is recognized for her achievements across theater and film. A finalist for the Athena List with "The Copeland Case" and winner of numerous awards, including the Van Gogh Award at the Amsterdam Film Festival, Cecilia's diverse portfolio spans acclaimed plays like "R Culture" and screenplays such as "13th St Scare." She continues to make significant contributions as a playwright, screenwriter, and advocate for gender representation in the arts.
Eric Jones
