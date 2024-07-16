Cróna's Candles to Illuminate Wilderness Festival with Natural Aromas - Aug 1st - 4th
Cróna's Candles, renowned for their natural and organic aromatherapy products, is thrilled to announce their participation in this year's Wilderness Festival.
I am excited to be at the Festival. My commitment to sustainability and creating enriching experiences aligns perfectly with the Wilderness Festival’s ethos of celebrating art, nature, and community.”STOW-ON-THE-WOLD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Cróna, a former stressed project manager turned aromatherapist, Cróna's Candles have gained acclaim for their handcrafted candles made from organic botanical oils and wax. Each candle is meticulously designed to uplift and nurture, offering a range of scents tailored for various life situations from home to office environments.
"I started Cróna's Candles with a passion to create products that are not only good for the planet but also beneficial for people's well-being," said Cróna, Founder of Cróna's Candles. "Our candles are crafted using organic, traceable ingredients, ensuring they are pure and natural. Wilderness Festival provides the perfect setting to share our mission and connect with a community that values sustainability and sensory experiences."
Wilderness Festival, which is held this year, August 1st to 4th, is celebrated for its vibrant blend of music, art, and nature, promises attendees an immersive experience like no other. From enchanting musical performances to interactive arts and culinary delights, the festival is a haven for free-spirited individuals seeking to explore and unwind.
"I am very excited to be welcomed at the Wilderness Festival," Crona. "My commitment to sustainability and creating enriching experiences aligns perfectly with the Wilderness Festival's ethos of celebrating art, nature, and community."
Attendees can visit Cróna's Candles in the Makers' Emporium during Wilderness Festival to explore and purchase their handcrafted candles. For more information about Cróna's Candles and their range of products, visit https://cronascandles.com
About Cróna's Candles: Founded by Cróna, Cróna's Candles specializes in natural and organic candles crafted with care using sustainably sourced botanical oils and wax. Each candle is designed to enhance mood and well-being, reflecting a commitment to purity and environmental responsibility.
About Wilderness Festival: Wilderness Festival is a multi-award-winning festival celebrating music, art, and nature. Held annually in the UK, (Aug 1st - 4th in 2024), Wilderness offers a diverse lineup of performances, immersive experiences, and culinary adventures set against the stunning backdrop of natural landscapes.
For inquiries, please contact: info@cronascandles.com or via Instagram direct messaging @cronascandles
