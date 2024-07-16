New IntelliSkin® Hard Case for Social Mobile RHINO T80, Available Only at Mobility CG

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility CG today announced exclusive availability of the new IntelliSkin® Hard Case for the Social Mobile RHINO T80. This advanced mobility solution is designed to enhance the performance, durability, and connectivity of the RHINO T80, a new industry-disrupting device in the enterprise mobility market.



The one-of-a-kind IntelliSkin® system is designed to not only protect the T80 but protect the device’s USB-C port by converting the connection point to ruggedized pogo pin contacts. The case can be paired with the GDS® Uni-Conn™ Snap-in Dock and RAM® Mounts for a user-friendly onboard docking station. This docking technology was designed to meet demanding industry standards in durability and is ultimately why Mobility CG decided to exclusively carry this enablement hardware.

Key Features of the IntelliSkin® Hard Case with GDS® Uni-Conn™ Snap-in Dock:

Enhanced Protection: IntelliSkin® offers comprehensive USB port protection from dirt, debris, and wear, ensuring the RHINO T80 remains in optimal condition in the harshest environments.

IntelliSkin® offers comprehensive USB port protection from dirt, debris, and wear, ensuring the RHINO T80 remains in optimal condition in the harshest environments. Seamless Connectivity: The GDS® Uni-Conn™ Snap-in Dock includes integrated alignment points that support seamless docking and charging, enabling uninterrupted workflow and efficient device management.



"Mobility CG is excited to bring this innovative solution to our customers," said Stacy Chisum, CRO at Mobility CG. "The IntelliSkin® Hard Case and GDS® Uni-Conn™ Snap-in Dock for the RHINO T80 represents a significant advancement in mobile technology, providing unparalleled protection and connectivity for enterprise users. We are committed to offering the best solutions that enhance productivity and reliability in demanding environments."

The Social Mobile RHINO T80, combined with IntelliSkin® and GDS® Uni-Conn™ technology, is ideal for industries such as transportation & logistics, last mile delivery, field service, manufacturing, and more, where durability and performance are critical. This exclusive offering from Mobility CG ensures that businesses have access to the latest advancements in mobile technology, helping them stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

For more information about the IntelliSkin® with GDS® Uni-Conn™ Snap-in Dock for the Social Mobile RHINO T80 and to place an order, please visit https://mobilitycg.com/products/ram-intelliskin/ or contact Mobility CG at 888-378-1008.

About Mobility CG: Mobility CG is a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions, specializing in delivering innovative and reliable products to enhance business operations. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Mobility CG offers a wide range of devices, accessories, and services tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries.

About RAM Mounts: Based in Seattle, Washington, RAM® Mounts is the world's largest manufacturer of rugged and modular mounting solutions for today's most popular devices including tablets, phones, laptops, and other mobile devices. The unique design of the RAM® Mounts system provides next generation durability, adjustability, and strength—all at a low cost and backed by a lifetime warranty.

