Surgical Scissors Market to Reach $437 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surgical Scissors Market

Surge in geriatric population & growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of surgical scissors market.

WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical scissors Market by Type (Reusable Surgical scissors and Disposable Surgical scissors), Application (Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Oral and Throat, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027" 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 $𝟯𝟯𝟭 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 $𝟰𝟯𝟳 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳, 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟱% 𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁-

Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in geriatric population, and growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection curtails down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, untapped market in developing regions offers a number of lucrative opportunities for the market players.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬-

The covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the market. The industry has undergone several consequences such as disruption in manufacturing processes and supply chain management.

The industry, furthermore, have witnessed declined demand for surgical scissors during the lockdown.

However, governments in various regions are easing off the existing regulations to aid the industries.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on type, the reusable surgical scissors segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global surgical scissors market share in 2019. This is due to increase in the percentage of surgical procedures globally, especially for the treatment of chronic diseases. In addition, rise in demand for such advanced surgical techniques and need for minimally-invasive surgical procedures further drive the growth of the segment. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. This is owing to increase in surgical procedures and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share with more than half of the global surgical scissors market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Greater awareness in hospital staff regarding surgical scissors products, availability of different treatment options, palliative care, and higher affordability drive the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. This is attributed to the fact that the patients undergoing outpatient surgery in these centers attain consistent information regarding the procedure and clearer instructions on how to navigate postoperative pain.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifth of the global surgical scissors market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in patient awareness towards chronic disease treatment, and improvement in healthcare facilities drive the growth of the market in the region. At the same time, the market across the North America region is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝-

𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘅, 𝗜𝗻𝗰

𝗕 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗚

𝗕𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗻

𝗗𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆

𝗚𝗲𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗸 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗞𝗟𝗦 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻 (𝗞𝗟𝗦) 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗪𝗼𝗹𝗳 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛

𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

