Built by Action by Wang Hongyin Wins Iron A' Design Award in Installation Design Category
Innovative Interactive Installation Recognized for Its Unique Approach to Environmental Awareness and Behavioral Data VisualizationCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions, has announced that Built by Action, an interactive installation designed by Wang Hongyin, has been awarded the Iron A' Design Award in the Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Built by Action within the highly competitive field of installation design.
The Iron A' Design Award for Installation Design is a significant achievement, as it recognizes designs that demonstrate a strong understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. Built by Action's success in this category showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the installation industry, aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices while offering tangible benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders.
Built by Action stands out for its unique approach to environmental awareness and behavioral data visualization. The installation combines commercial display props with technologies such as somatosensory interaction and laser induction to create an immersive experience that encourages people to reflect on their own carbon footprint. The outer ring of the device concretizes people's daily behaviors, while the inner ring implies a second world, intended to make people aware of their environmental impact and awaken their environmental consciousness.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the Built by Action team, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful and innovative design. The award is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of interactive installations that promote environmental awareness and behavioral change.
Project Members
Built by Action was designed by a talented team consisting of Wang Hongyin, Liu Zichang, and Hu Zhijie, with valuable guidance from advisor Chen Zhong.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=153459
About Wang Hongyin
Wang Hongyin, born in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China in 2000, graduated from Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts with a focus on Art and Technology. During his undergraduate studies, he developed a passion for new media art design and participated in various interactive and visual art design competitions and projects. After graduation, Wang Hongyin established the TouchDesignerXAFA New Media Art Station at Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts in 2022 to share his knowledge and experience in new media art.
About Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts
Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts, located in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China, is an advanced fine arts college and a high-level university in Shaanxi Province. Founded in 1949, the academy has undergone several name changes and relocations before settling in its current location in Yanta District, Xi'an, in 1994. The college offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various art disciplines and has been recognized for its excellence in teaching and research.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designation is a prestigious recognition for designs that demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, satisfying the needs of users and contributing to the betterment of society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interactive, Experiential and Design Installations Award is a highly respected installation design competition that draws entries from artists, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential designers worldwide. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://installationaward.com
