Contemporary Relaxed by Dagmara Berent Wins Iron in A' Landscape Design Awards

Aurea Garden's Dagmara Berent Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Landscape DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design, has announced Dagmara Berent's "Contemporary Relaxed" as the recipient of the Iron A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design capabilities of Dagmara Berent and her firm, Aurea Garden, positioning them as influential contributors to the advancement of the landscape design industry.
The Contemporary Relaxed design by Dagmara Berent aligns seamlessly with current trends and needs within the landscape design industry, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike. By showcasing innovative features and adhering to industry best practices, this award-winning design serves as a testament to Aurea Garden's commitment to delivering superior landscape solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities.
Contemporary Relaxed stands out in the market through its harmonious blend of clean lawn planes, balanced evergreens, and delicate perennials. The design incorporates a sophisticated drainage system, meticulously designed gas fireplace, and strategically placed aluminum pots on concrete foundations, creating a tranquil and visually striking urban oasis. The use of fiberglass walls, trimmed trees, and emerging flower bulbs adds depth and seasonal interest to the landscape, ensuring a captivating experience year-round.
The Iron A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award serves as a motivating force for Aurea Garden to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in their future projects. This recognition not only validates the firm's design prowess but also inspires them to further explore new possibilities and set higher standards within the industry, ultimately contributing to the evolution of landscape design practices.
About Dagmara Berent
Dagmara Berent, the creative force behind Aurea Garden, is a laureate of numerous awards, renowned for her authorship of diverse horticultural and landscape projects. Collaborating with Polish publications, she shares her wealth of knowledge, and her garden designs have been featured prominently on television programs. Dagmara Berent's commitment to delivering unparalleled and original creations for every individual client continues to redefine garden aesthetics and elevate the landscape design industry in Poland and beyond.
About Aurea Garden Dagmara Berent
Aurea Garden, led by Dagmara Berent, specializes in designing gardens for both homes and public spaces. With extensive experience and practical knowledge, the team excels in handling even the most unconventional projects, ensuring that garden compositions seamlessly blend with existing architecture and surroundings while reflecting the preferences and personalities of the owners. Dagmara Berent's innovative designs have earned numerous awards and have been featured in renowned Polish publications and television shows, showcasing her expertise to a broader audience.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, showcase creativity in execution, and provide practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, expertise, and dedication of creators who address real-world challenges through thoughtful design, ultimately improving the quality of life and fostering positive change in society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is a distinguished design competition that recognizes visionary garden designers, innovative agencies, and influential entities in the landscape and garden design industry. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://gooddesignconference.com
