Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Global Market 2024 To Reach $27.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generic oncology sterile injectable market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.68 billion in 2023 to $17.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patent expirations for branded oncology drugs, increasing prevalence of cancer, growing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions, regulatory support for generic medications, expansion of generic pharmaceutical companies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The generic oncology sterile injectable market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare investments, adoption of biosimilars in oncology, expansion of oncology drug pipelines, rise in global cancer incidence, regulatory pathways for generic sterile injectables. Major trends in the forecast period include development of complex generic oncology drugs, increasing use of advanced manufacturing technologies, rise of personalized medicine in oncology, growing emphasis on biosimilar competition, integration of digital technologies in supply chain management.

Growth Driver Of The Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the generic oncology sterile injectable market going forward. Cancer is a category of illnesses that can develop in any organ or tissue in the body when aberrant cells proliferate uncontrollably, cross their usual boundaries, and either spread to other organs or invade neighboring body parts. The surge in the prevalence of cancer is driven by smoking, radiation, cancer-causing substances (carcinogens), obesity, and gene mutations. Generic oncology sterile injectable products are used to shrink tumors and stop the growth of cancer cells.

Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the generic oncology sterile injectable market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sandoz International GmbH, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lupin Limited, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Gland Pharma Limited, Apotex Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd..

Major companies operating in generic oncology sterile injectable market are focused on forming strategic alliances to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segments:

1) By Product: Chemotherapy, Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids, Antitumor Antibiotics, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By Disease Indication: Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the generic oncology sterile injectable market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of generic oncology sterile injectable.

Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Definition

A generic oncology sterile injectable refers to a type of biologic drug with the same active ingredients as the branded version but with only the inactive contents of the drug being different. It is used to treat distinct types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, and colorectal.

