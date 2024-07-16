Mitrade Wins 'Forex Customer Service & Satisfaction Asia 2024' Award
Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Mitrade, now a globally recognised brand, operates in multiple regions and holds licenses from reputable regulators.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitrade, a leading fintech company, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded with the "Forex Customer Service & Satisfaction Asia 2024" title by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine. This prestigious accolade highlights Mitrade's relentless commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and a seamless trading experience for its clients.
Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Mitrade was set up by a dedicated team of seasoned financial trading and fintech professionals and is licensed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Mitrade, now a globally recognised brand, operates in multiple regions and holds licenses from reputable regulators, such as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). These licenses from other reputable regulatory jurisdictions reinforce Mitrade’s credibility and commitment to maintaining a high standard in the industry.
Mitrade’s adherence to strict regulatory standards and its innovative approach have positioned it to be a reliable name in the financial industry. In Asia, Mitrade provides a proprietary trading platform that is accessible via web, desktop, and mobile applications, allowing investors to access international financial markets and trade a wide array of assets including CFDs in Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptos and ETFs. The platform's distinctive features, supported by a user-friendly interface, robust data, and analytical support, help to foster an agile and dynamic investment environment. Mitrade aims to meet customer needs by actively engaging customers to feedback and to incorporate it in their trading platform.
A key contributor to Mitrade's success is its world-class customer service. The company provides expert online support available 24/5 in over ten languages, including English, Chinese, German, Spanish, and more. This dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in the Forex Customer Service & Satisfaction Asia 2024 award, which recognizes Mitrade’s excellence in service delivery.
Mitrade’s achievement in winning the Forex Customer Service & Satisfaction Asia 2024 award demonstrates its position as a leading fintech company dedicated to enhance the trading experience for its customers. The company continues to innovate striving to provide the best possible online trading service to empower traders worldwide.
About Mitrade:
Mitrade is a leading online trading platform that provides traders with access to a wide range of CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. With a user-friendly interface and powerful trading tools, Mitrade empowers traders to trade with confidence and ease. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including advanced charting, risk management tools, educational resources, and a dedicated customer support team. Mitrade is committed to delivering an exceptional trading experience, combining innovative technology with a client-centric approach.
