Food Blenders And Mixers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Food Blenders And Mixers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food blenders and mixers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.48 billion in 2023 to $9.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in demand for functional and fortified foods, focus on texture and mouthfeel enhancement, consumer trend towards healthier food options, rise in demand for processed and packaged foods, globalization of food supply chains.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food blenders and mixers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on clean label and natural ingredients, market expansion in developing economies, demand for customizable and scalable equipment, focus on waste reduction and process efficiency, increased demand for baby food and nutritional supplements. Major trends in the forecast period include rise in demand for customization and flexibility, trend towards sustainable materials and design, adoption of clean-in-place (cip) systems, market emphasis on durability and longevity, focus on noise reduction and user comfort.

Growth Driver Of The Food Blenders And Mixers Market

Rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the food blenders and mixers market going forward. Bakery products refer to a wide range of food items that are baked in an oven, such as bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, muffins, croissants, and bagels. Food blenders and mixers play a vital role in the preparation of bakery products by providing efficient and consistent mixing, blending, and kneading of ingredients.

Food Blenders And Mixers Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food blenders and mixers market include Whirlpool Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Electrolux AB, GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, Sulzer AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Hobart Corporation, Breville Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Smeg S.p.A, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, EKATO Holding GmbH, Buhler Holding AG, Vitamix Corporation, Braun GmbH, Vollrath Company LLC, Blendtec, Kenwood Limited, Dualit Limited, Omega Products Inc., Robot Coupe USA, Amixon GmBH, Admix Inc., Biro Manufacturing Company, Ninja Kitchen, Charles Ross & Son Company, TechnoSilos AP, Globe Equipment Company.

Major companies operating in the food blender and mixer market are focusing on product development and launches such as all-in-one mixing, juicing, boiling, and grinding systems to sustain their position in the market. An all-in-one, juicing, boiling, and grinding system refers to a kitchen appliance or device that combines multiple functions into a single unit.

Food Blenders And Mixers Market Segments:

1) By Type: High Shear Mixer, Shaft Mixer, Screw Mixer And Blender, Double Cone Blender, Ribbon Blender, Planetary Mixer, Other Types

2) By Technology: Batch Mixing, Continuous Mixing

3) By Mode Of Operation: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

4) By Application: Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Confectionary, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Household, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the food blenders and mixers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of food blenders and mixers.

Food Blenders And Mixers Market Definition

A food blender and mixer are an electric culinary grinding and mixing device that purées, chops, or combines meals. The food blenders are used for dry blending and emulsification of components.

