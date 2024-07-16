Calmspace by Anqi Chen Wins Iron A' Design Award in Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Category
Innovative mobile app Calmspace recognized for its outstanding design and contribution to digital well-beingCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced Calmspace by Anqi Chen as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Calmspace's innovative approach to addressing technology-induced anxiety among young adults.
Calmspace's design aligns seamlessly with the growing need for digital well-being solutions in the mobile industry. By offering a freemium model that encourages self-focus and social connection through various activities, the app provides practical benefits for users seeking a healthier relationship with technology. This recognition underscores Calmspace's relevance to current trends and its potential to advance mobile industry standards and practices.
What sets Calmspace apart is its unique combination of features designed to promote digital well-being. The app offers free access to a range of well-being features, including audio, video, and in-person activities such as yoga, sports, and music. The innovative reward program motivates users to learn about digital anxiety, earn credits for additional sessions, and track their well-being performance through the profile dashboard. These features work together to create a comprehensive solution that stands out in the market.
The Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Calmspace's excellence and innovation, inspiring the team at Anqi Chen to continue pushing boundaries in the field of digital well-being. This recognition is expected to foster further exploration and development of solutions that address the challenges posed by technology-induced anxiety, ultimately contributing to the evolution of the mobile industry.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160334
About Anqi Chen
Anqi (Angela) Chen is a New York-based UX Designer specializing in AI design, leveraging her interdisciplinary approach to develop innovative solutions for real-world applications. As an experienced UX Designer at Veritas Technologies, Angela creates refined AI-powered SaaS designs that enhance user experiences and drive business capabilities. Her work has been recognized with many prominent awards. She is also a dedicated volunteer and top design mentor, committed to nurturing the next generation of designers.
About Calmspace
Calmspace is an independent mobile design by Anqi (Angela) Chen, encompassing UX/UI and accessible design methods, dedicated to innovative healthcare solutions. The project also includes branding and graphic design, showcasing Angela's comprehensive approach to creating impactful and user-centric solutions.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, specialization, and innovative capacity of designers, highlighting their contributions to their respective fields. Designs bestowed with this title are expected to be highly regarded, practical, and innovative creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality-of-life improvements.
About A' Design Award
The A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award is a distinguished competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including trailblazing mobile designers, creative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, prominent technology manufacturers, and influential brands in the mobile and software design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional mobile design capabilities. This recognition contributes to the advancement of the mobile and software design industries and inspires future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. The competition welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://mobiledesignaward.com
