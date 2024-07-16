Global Building And Construction Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The building and construction tapes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $4.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction industry growth, increased emphasis on energy efficiency, repair and maintenance activities, waterproofing applications, demand for sustainable building materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The building and construction tapes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green building initiatives, infrastructure development projects, rising trend of prefabricated construction, growing awareness of air and water barrier systems, residential and commercial real estate demand. Major trends in the forecast period include introduction of double-sided tapes, focus on noise damping tapes, introduction of energy-efficient insulation tapes, customization and tailored tape solutions, digitalization and smart construction tapes.

Growth Driver Of The Building And Construction Tapes Market

The growing demand for home aesthetic improvement is expected to propel the growth of the building and construction tapes market going forward. Home aesthetic improvement refers to the process of enhancing the appearance of a home to make it more visually appealing and inviting. Building and construction tapes can be surprisingly versatile tools for home aesthetic improvement, by adding pops of color, create unique textures, and even enhance functionality, all while being surprisingly budget-friendly.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the building and construction tapes market include Saint-Gobain Group., 3M Company, Henkel AG And Co. KGaA, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Lohmann GmbH And Co. KG, Scapa Group PLC., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., FLEXcon Company Inc., PPM Industries S.P.A., Gaska Tape Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., Cantech Industries Inc., Lamatek Inc., MBK Tape Solutions, NADCO Tapes & Labels Inc., Heskins Ltd., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Shurtape Technologies LLC., BowTape Co. Ltd., Tape-Rite Co. Inc..

Major companies operating in the building and construction tapes market are focusing on product innovations such as scannable solutions to connect physical objects to digital information. Scannable solutions refer to a variety of applications and techniques designed to make information easily digestible and accessible for users.

Segments:

1) By Product: Double-Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Duct Tapes, Other Products

2) By Backing Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Foil, Polyethylene, Foam, Paper, Other Backing Materials

3) By Function: Bonding, Protection, Insulation, Glazing, Sound Proofing, Cable Management

4) By Application: Doors, Flooring, Roofing, Walls And Ceilings, Windows, Building Envelope, Plumbing, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning), Electrical

5) By End Use: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the building and construction tapes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of building and construction tapes.

Building And Construction Tapes Market Definition

Building and construction tape refers to a form of adhesive tape specifically designed for various applications in the construction industry and building projects. These tapes offer specific features and properties that cater to the needs of construction professionals and contractors. They are used for a wide range of purposes, including bonding, sealing, protecting, and marking in construction, renovation, and repair projects.

Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on building and construction tapes market size, building and construction tapes market drivers and trends, building and construction tapes market major players, building and construction tapes competitors' revenues, building and construction tapes market positioning, and building and construction tapes market growth across geographies. The building and construction tapes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

