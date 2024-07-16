Global Eye Health Supplements Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Eye Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Eye Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eye health supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.03 billion in 2023 to $2.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population demographics, prevalence of eye disorders, awareness of nutritional impact on eyes, consumer focus on preventive healthcare, availability of diverse supplement forms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The eye health supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing screen time and digitalization, growing interest in holistic health, clinical validation of ingredients, government initiatives for eye health, integration of functional ingredients.

Growth Driver Of The Eye Health Supplements Market

The growing incidence of vision impairment is driving the eye health supplement market going forward. Vision impairment refers to vision loss that cannot be restored to regular sight. Vision impairment is caused by illnesses such as high blood pressure, cerebrovascular disease, stroke, atherosclerosis, vitamin A deficiency, and eye infections. Eye health supplements provide nutrients and vitamins to the eye to maintain eye health and good vision.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the eye health supplements market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alcon Inc., Amway Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Kemin Industries Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co., Swanson Health, Alliance Pharma PLC, OmniActive Health Technologies, Life Extension, Performance Lab Ltd., ProCaps Laboratories, Nuzena LLC, Vitabiotics Ltd., Nordic Naturals, ZeaVision LLC, Algatechnologies, Zenith Labs, Vita Balance Inc., Biosyntrx Inc., Allied BioNutrition Corporation, Codeage, EyeScience Labs, Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC, Nutrivein, NutraChamps.

Major companies operating in the eye health supplements market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to introduce capsanthin-based supplements. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Ingredient Type: Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10, Flavonoids, Astaxanthin, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Other Ingredients

2) By Form Type: Tablet, Capsule, Drops

3) By Indication Type: Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome, Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Indications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the eye health supplements market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of eye health supplements.

Eye Health Supplements Market Definition

Eye health supplements refer to nutritional products that contain vitamins and other nutrients that are beneficial for maintaining eye health and good vision. It is used to prevent or halt the course of some eye illnesses, such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.

